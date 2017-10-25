Dontrelle Inman Reportedly Traded to Bears; Chargers Receive 7th-Round Pick

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers reportedly traded wide receiver Dontrelle Inman to the Chicago Bears on Wednesday in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The draft pick involved is conditional and will be based on Inman's production this season, per Schefter.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported in August that Inman was on the trade block.

Inman stitched together a strong 2016 campaign thanks in part to Keenan Allen's absence due to a torn ACL. Appearing in all 16 games, Inman caught 58 passes for career highs of 810 yards and five touchdowns.

The Chargers proceeded to place a $2.7 million second-round tender in restricted free agency on Inman, which he signed in April.

But with Allen back healthy, No. 7 overall pick Mike Williams in the fold and ancillary weapons like Travis Benjamin and Tyrell Williams worthy of regular targets, the Chargers couldn't offer to give the 28-year-old—who has managed two catches for nine yards this season—a regular role.

And with Inman on an expiring contract, there was some urgency to snag return value before he bolted in free agency for a better opportunity.

Inman, meanwhile, should have all the motivation he needs.

Not only did the Chargers view Inman as the odd man out following a career year, but he'll be looking to produce in efficient fashion for a Bears receiving corps in need of serious reinforcements as he eyes a payday in the spring.