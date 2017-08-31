Fantasy Football 2017: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Team Names and Sleepers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Few things are more important than team names and sleepers in fantasy football.

That's maybe a bit of hyperbole considering the importance of initial drafts, the waiver wire and actually playing productive lineups on a weekly basis.

But fantasy owners get the idea: It is almost impossible to win anything in fantasy without hitting on a few sleepers. And winning with a terrible team name might as well be losing. Losing with a great name at least softens the blow.

Below, let's put together a digestible guide for owners based on a 12-team league in Yahoo standard leagues, hitting on the important angles ahead of drafts.

Mock Draft

Pick Player 1.01 David Johnson 1.02 Le'Veon Bell 1.03 LeSean McCoy 1.04 Antonio Brown 1.05 Odell Beckham Jr. 1.06 Julio Jones 1.07 Jay Ajayi 1.08 Melvin Gordon 1.09 Mike Evans 1.10 Jordan Howard 1.11 A.J. Green 1.12 Todd Gurley Author's opinion

Team Names to Consider

Hot Lockett

A quality fantasy draft snack and a breakout fantasy player balled into one name?

That's a winner, folks.

This deals with Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett, of course, the 2015 third-round pick used as a returner in all facets, a rusher and a wideout. He's climbing up the depth chart and has seven total receiving touchdowns over two years, perhaps a sign he's ready to make the owner naming a team after him look like a genius.

13 Reasons Ajayi

Popular show and a should-be-more-popular player?

Winner again.

Jay Ajayi broke onto the scene with the Miami Dolphins last year to the tune of 1,272 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on a 4.9 yard-per-carry average. He isn't going to catch the ball often, but he's a workhorse on a playoff hopeful sure to see touches.

Kizer Wide Shut

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback, not to mention starting quarterback, DeShone Kizer is all the rage right now.

It was only a matter of time before Kizer started popping up in team names. A name like this has plenty of opportunities for creative usage. Even better, the second-round pick seized a starting pro gig quickly and might have what it takes to lead a Cleveland turnaround.

If that happens, this name is just the beginning.

Make America Gronk Again

A phrase everyone knows infused with Rob Gronkowski is something everyone can get behind.

For fantasy owners, getting Gronkowski on the field even more would be great. He hasn't played a full 16-game season since 2011 and missed half of last year. Funnily enough, few tight ends have still scored as many fantasy points as him in that span.

Sleepers to Know

Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland Browns

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Remember the note about Kizer above?

Corey Coleman might be the biggest name to capitalize on the improved play under center after a dud of a rookie year.

Owners didn't put a lot of stock into Coleman as a rookie to begin with, both because of his status and locale. He had all of 413 yards and three touchdowns over just 10 games, though the flashes of a big-play wideout were there.

To say Coleman and Kizer already have a strong connection would be an understatement:

For those keeping track: Coleman has a better quarterback situation this year, is fully healthy and the Browns are missing names from a year ago like Terrell Pryor and Gary Barnidge.

Coleman sitting on an average draft position (ADP) of 10.01 is something owners should look to exploit.

Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, Detroit Lions rookie wideout Kenny Golladay doesn't necessarily have a starting gig locked up.

Then again, he hauled in two touchdowns in his preseason debut with the team and worked with the first team in training camp back in mid-August, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

If Golladay can break through, he joins a spread-it-around attack orchestrated by Matthew Stafford, which essentially guarantees production. And with Golden Tate in the slot and Marvin Jones on the outside, unassuming defenses might let Golladay post big numbers right away.

We're not talking world-beating numbers here for a rookie, but we are saying Golladay can blow past his 12.06 ADP, a slotting close to other random names like Ted Ginn Jr. and Cooper Kupp.

Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

In terms of household-name status, Tevin Coleman falls behind Devonta Freeman in the Atlanta Falcons backfield.

Makes sense as Coleman mostly functions as a change of pace, though he's one heck of a role player in that regard considering he totaled 11 touchdowns a year ago thanks to his versatility.

The Falcons don't figure to change much when it comes to the roles of the committee members, though where this gets interesting is based on ADP.

Long story short, Coleman sits with an ADP of 7.03, surrounded by unreliable names like Paul Perkins, Derrick Henry and Darren McFadden. Of those names, Coleman sits in the best offense and will see the most opportunities to score more touchdowns thanks to his versatile skill set.

For owners willing to risk waiting a bit on running back or looking to overload, Coleman is a big sleeper to target.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues. ADP courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.