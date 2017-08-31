Stephen Strasburg Joins Kershaw and Bumgarner with Impressive Outing

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Washington Nationals hurler Stephen Strasburg tossed a complete game shutout against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, striking out eight while allowing six hits and a walk.

Strasburg also provided enough offense to support himself on the mound, becoming the third pitcher in the last five seasons to hit a home run and pitch a complete game shutout in the same game, per ESPN Stats & Info. Only Clayton Kershaw in 2013 against the San Francisco Giants and Madison Bumgarner in 2015 against the Nationals accomplished the same feat over that span.

The 29-year-old has displayed impressive stuff when on the mound, but he has struggled to stay healthy during his career. Strasburg has passed the 200-inning plateau in a season just once since making his major league debut in 2010, notching a league-best 242 strikeouts over 215 innings in 2014.

Strasburg's round-tripper Wednesday was the third of his career. His first came during 2012 and his second came on May 5 of this season against Philadelphia Phillies starter Nick Pivetta.

Despite only playing portions of many seasons, the 2009 first-overall pick has still earned three All-Star nominations and took home a Silver Slugger award for the 2012 campaign. He also finished ninth in the Cy Young voting during his impressive 2014 campaign.

Though Strasburg missed nearly a month from July into August, he's stayed healthy for the most part this season en route to a 2.90 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 142.2 innings. Barring something unforeseen, he will return to the mound Tuesday in a rematch against the Marlins.