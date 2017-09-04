    David Wright Will Undergo Shoulder Surgery to Repair Rotator Cuff Injury

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Injured David Wright #5 of the New York Mets watches from the dugout at an interleague MLB baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on May 20, 2017 at CitiField in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)
    Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

    The injury woes continue for New York Mets third baseman David Wright, as he'll undergo surgery for a torn rotator cuff Tuesday.

    Marc Carig of Newsday passed along the info from the Mets.

    Wright's career has been devastated by injuries over the past three seasons. He appeared in a combined 75 games during the 2015-16 seasons after doctors diagnosed him with spinal stenosis.

    After being diagnosed with an impingement in his right shoulder during 2017 spring training, Wright started the season on the disabled list. The seven-time All-Star was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 20.

    Wright started a rehab assignment Aug. 22 in High-A, but the assignment was terminated six days later due to continued shoulder discomfort.

    Given all the problems Wright has had trying to get back on a baseball field, his future in Major League Baseball is unstable. He's 34 years old and is signed through 2020.

    The Mets, accustomed to life without Wright, will continue to go with a combination of Wilmer Flores, Matt Reynolds and Asdrubal Cabrera at third base.

