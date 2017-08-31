US Open Tennis 2017 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Thursday Draw

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

It's been an eventful week at the 2017 U.S. Open, to say the least, and it's not even Friday.

Nick Kyrgios, one of the world's most promising men's tennis players, is out. On the women's side, last year's champion Angelique Kerber, world No. 7 Johanna Konta and world No. 2 Simona Halep have all been eliminated. Halep, in particular, met her fate in the first round against Maria Sharapova, who's already on to the round of 32.

The field figured to be fairly open, what with Serena Williams tending to her pregnancy and five of the top 11 in the ATP rankings sidelined by injuries. That doesn't mean, though, that there aren't still clear favorites in the running.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are both alive and well and will be back on the courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on Thursday. So, too, will Karolina Pliskova, the top seed on the women's side.

All of Thursday's action will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN3, as well as streaming on WatchESPN starting at 11 a.m. ET. The Tennis Channel will be running a preview show 8-11 a.m. ET, along with replays through the days and nights of the tournament.

For the full day's schedule of matches and events, go to the U.S. Open's official website.

Seth Wenig

The opening session will be stacked with stars on both sides of the bracket.

Elina Svitolina, the women's No. 4 seed, will open up the action at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Evgeniya Rodina at 11 a.m.

There will be plenty more than border bragging rights (Svitolina's from Ukraine, Rodina's from Russia) on the line between these two. Svitolina, 22, will be seeking her third straight trip to the third round of the U.S. Open. Rodina, 28, has her sights set on her first trip past the second round, along with her first win over Svitolina in three tries.

They'll be followed on the court by Pliskova and Nicole Gibbs at or after 1 p.m. ET. Pliskova, the No. 1 ranked woman in the world, made quick work of Magda Linette in the opening round. Gibbs, meanwhile, took two of three lopsided sets from Veronica Cepede Royg in Round 1. This will be the fourth meeting between Pliskova and Gibbs, with the Czech native looking to notch her third straight victory against the American.

The early sessions at Arthur Ashe Stadium will conclude with Federer, the men's No. 3 seed, facing Russia's Mikhail Youzhny. Federer fought through five sets against 19-year-old France Tiafoe, marking the latter's third straight first-round exit in the U.S. Open.

The 35-year-old Youzhny has played in two previous U.S. Open semifinals. He'll need more than a little luck to survive and advance past the 36-year-old Swiss master on Thursday. Federer owns a perfect 16-0 lifetime record against his Russian foe.

The day's festivities will conclude with Nadal, the top seed in the men's bracket, going toe-to-toe with Japan's Taro Daniel at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Daniel—who was raised in the U.S., Japan and Spain—snagged his first-ever victory in a seeded match at the U.S. Open against 20-year-old Tommy Paul in five sets.

Nadal needed just three sets to dispatch Dusan Lajovic from the round of 128. This will mark the first meeting between Nadal and Daniel. The 24-year-old challenger will have his work cut out for him if he's to upset the powerful Spaniard on the tournament's main court.