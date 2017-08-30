Cameron Payne Reportedly to Undergo Surgery on Foot Injury; Out Until November

John L. Alexander/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls guard Cameron Payne will reportedly undergo surgery on his bothersome right foot and is expected to be out until at least November.

Shams Charania of The Vertical reported the news.

Payne, 23, has been dealing with issues with his right foot for more than a year. He first fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot last July, which he later aggravated in September. The injury cost him more than the first two months of the 2016-17 season, which he began with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to Chicago.

