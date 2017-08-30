    Cameron Payne Reportedly to Undergo Surgery on Foot Injury; Out Until November

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - MARCH 23: Cameron Payne #1 of the Windy City Bulls drives to the basket against the Iowa Energy on March 23, 2017 at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by John L. Alexander/NBAE via Getty Images)
    John L. Alexander/Getty Images

    Chicago Bulls guard Cameron Payne will reportedly undergo surgery on his bothersome right foot and is expected to be out until at least November. 

    Shams Charania of The Vertical reported the news. 

    Payne, 23, has been dealing with issues with his right foot for more than a year. He first fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot last July, which he later aggravated in September. The injury cost him more than the first two months of the 2016-17 season, which he began with the Oklahoma City Thunder before being traded to Chicago.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      KD Doesn't Think LeBron Is Going Anywhere

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Why the Kyrie Trade Makes Sense for Boston

      Zach Lowe
      via ESPN.com
      Chicago Bulls logo
      Chicago Bulls

      Bulls Will Be Bad, but Not 21.5 Wins Bad

      The Athletic
      via The Athletic
      Chicago Bulls logo
      Chicago Bulls

      Predicting Records for Every Team Against Vegas Odds

      Adam Fromal
      via Bleacher Report