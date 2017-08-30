Blaine Gabbert Is Capable of Being a Starter in NFL, Says Bruce Arians

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians is a big believer in quarterback Blaine Gabbert's potential as a starter in the NFL.

Arians was very complimentary about Gabbert thanks to his backup quarterback's strong showing this preseason.

“I’ve been very pleased,” Arians said, via Kyle Odegard of Cardinals.com. “Short-term, I’d be very comfortable if he had to play for us. Long-term, if he continues at this rate, he could be a starter.”

The Cardinals signed Gabbert to a one-year deal in May. A former first-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2010, the 27-year-old has struggled in 40 career starts, completing 56 percent of his passes with 38 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

Gabbert did show promise with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 with 10 touchdown passes and a career-high 63.1 completion percentage in eight starts. He was given the starting job to begin last season but struggled with five touchdowns and six interceptions before Colin Kaepernick took over.

In three preseason games for the Cardinals, Gabbert has gone 36-of-57 with one touchdown and one interception.

The Cardinals will have Carson Palmer under center when they start the regular season on Sept. 10 against the Detroit Lions, with Gabbert ready to go in case of an injury.