    Cody Bellinger Reinstated by Dodgers from 10-Day DL After Ankle Injury

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    Cody Bellinger #35 of the Los Angeles Dodgers
    Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Wednesday they added Cody Bellinger to the active roster after a right ankle sprain had landed him on the 10-day disabled list. 

    J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group reported Sunday the Dodgers plan to use Bellinger at first base when he returns to the field.

    The Dodgers have missed Bellinger's power in the lineup. In the last two weeks—of which Bellinger has missed a big chunk—Los Angeles is 25th in slugging percentage (.390) and tied for 25th in runs (47), according to FanGraphs.

    The Dodgers are in a strong position overall, entering Wednesday with an 18-game lead in the National League West.

    Still, Bellinger is the team leader in home runs (34), RBI (79) and slugging percentage (.612). He's the runaway favorite for NL Rookie of the Year, and his presence in the lineup gives Los Angeles a dangerous hitter in the heart of the order.

    Along with Bellinger, the Dodgers should have Clayton Kershaw back in the starting rotation soon as well. Manager Dave Roberts said he expects to start Kershaw in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. The three-time Cy Young Award winner hasn't pitched since Los Angeles' 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on July 23.

