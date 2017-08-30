Seahawks Trade Rumors: Seattle Reportedly Trying to Deal WR Jermaine Kearse

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks, looking to unload some of their wide receiver depth, have reportedly made Jermaine Kearse available for trade.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported the news.

Kearse, 27, recorded 41 receptions for 510 yards and one touchdown last season.

