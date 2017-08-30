US Open Tennis 2017 Results: Maria Sharapova Advances, Nick Kyrgios Upset

Al Bello/Getty Images

Inclement weather forced much of Tuesday's scheduled action to be postponed, leading to a full and action-packed schedule on Wednesday at the U.S. Open.

Below, we'll break down the results and top storylines from the day.

Men's Top Results

Leonardo Mayer def. (26) Richard Gasquet, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

(18) Gael Monfils def. Jeremy Chardy, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4

(15) Tomas Berdych def. Ryan Harrison, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6

(6) Dominic Thiem def. Alex De Minaur, 6-4, 6-4, 6-1

Stefano Travaglia def. (22) Fabio Fognini, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 6-0

(30) Adrian Mannarino def. Ricardas Berankis 6-4, 6-2, 6-4

(7) Grigor Dimitrov def. Vaclav Safranek, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

John Millman def. (14) Nick Kyrgios, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1

(24) Juan Martin del Potro def. Henri Laaksonen, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6

(9) David Goffin def. Julien Benneteau, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

Damir Dzumhur def. (27) Pablo Cuevas, 7-5, 7-6, 6-1

(31) Feliciano Lopez def. Andrey Kuznetsov, 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-2

(11) Roberto Bautista Agut def. Andreas Seppi, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6

For the full results, be sure to check out USOpen.org.

Women's Top Results

(20) CoCo Vandeweghe def. Alison Riske, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

Evgeniya Rodina def. Eugenie Bouchard, 7-6, 6-1

Monica Niculescu def. (14) Kristina Mladenovic, 6-3, 6-2

(4) Elina Svitolina def. Katerina Siniakova, 6-0, 6-7, 6-3

(8) Svetlana Kuznetsova def. Marketa Vondrousova, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6

(10) Agnieszka Radwanska def. Petra Martic, 6-4, 7-6

(25) Daria Gavrilova def. Alexandra Kiick, 6-2, 6-1

(17) Elena Vesnina def. Anna Blinkova, 6-1, 6-3

Maria Sharapova def. Timea Babos, 6-7, 6-4, 6-1

For the full results, be sure to check out USOpen.org.

Recap

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

While most of the top men in action remained unscathed on Wednesday, No. 14 Nick Kyrgios wasn't among them, falling to his fellow Australian, John Millman.

Of course, Kyrgios didn't simply lose in boring fashion. In fact, his entire match was quite the drama.

He appeared to have injured his shoulder during the match. He had "a verbal altercation with the chair umpire after getting a code violation for cursing and looked like he attempted to splash water on him," per Marc Berman of the New York Post. After the match, he said he wasn't dedicated enough to the sport.

"I’m not good enough for him," he said when asked if he would continue working with his coach, Sebastien Grosjean. "He’s very dedicated. He’s an unbelievable coach. He probably deserves a player, [someone] probably more dedicated to the game than I am. He deserves a better athlete than me."

"You know he’s helped me a lot especially with the training sessions," he continued. "There are players that are more dedicated, that want to get better, that strive to get better every day. The 1-percenters. I’m not that guy."

It's never a dull moment when it comes to Kyrgios. But Dan Wolken of USA Today, at least, has changed his perception of Kyrgios after Wednesday's spectacle:

While a few other men were upset on Wednesday, none were as high profile or colorful as Kyrgios.

No. 6 Dominic Thiem and No. 7 Grigor Dimitrov both cruised to victory, however. Thiem smashed 33 winners, though his 28 unforced errors may be a cause for concern going forward. Dimitrov controlled his match with his service game, meanwhile, winning 80 percent of his first-serve points.

On the women's side, most of the top contenders in play moved on with relative ease. No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska didn't drop a set, though Martic made her work in a highly competitive second set.

No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova paired 28 winners with 56 unforced errors but narrowly escaped Marketa Vondrousova. And No. 4 Elina Svitolina's strong net game (14 of 17 net points one) paced her victory over Katerina Siniakova.

Then there was Sharapova, who upset No. 2 Simona Halep in Round 1 and overcame a shaky start against Timea Babos to move on to the third round.

"I knew I wanted to get it done and I did," she said, per Piers Newbery of BBC Sport. "I felt like it was a scrappy match but sometimes those days are the best, because you get through and give yourself another chance."

All stats via USOpen.org.