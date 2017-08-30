WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 30

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 30August 30, 2017
The rivalry between Roderick Strong and Bobby Roode came to a head Wednesday night in the main event of this week's NXT but it was a series of sneak attacks by Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly that stole the show.
The treacherous trio attacked everyone from Sanity's Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain to NXT champion Drew McIntyre, setting the stage for a storyline not unlike that of the New World Order, who would attack without warning and from out of nowhere.
Looking to climb back into contention in their respective divisions were Heavy Machinery, Peyton Royce and Ruby Riot, all of whom saw action on this week's show.
Drew McIntyre Promo
New NXT champion Drew McIntyre kicked off this week's show with his first address as champion.
McIntyre put the locker room on notice, including Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole.
Roderick Strong interrupted his promo and stepped up, saying he cares only about his family and the title.
The new champion applauded him on being a man but hoped he was willing and ready to be knocked out like a man.
A staredown ensued to end the segment.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was effective enough.
McIntyre was believable when he said the NXT Championship is his life.
Putting the locker room on notice, rather than waiting for them to come to him, was a nice change of pace and set the stage for the type of champion he will be.
Strong interrupting keeps him involved in the title picture, which is exactly where he belongs.
Ruby Riot vs. Peyton Royce
Ruby Riot looked for a big victory and, more importantly, to silence the all-too-talkative Peyton Royce in this week's first match.
Riot frustrated her opponent, countering her offense and applying an arm bar early.
A big knee to the face of Riot, though, turned the tide in the favor of the Aussie. A headlock grounded Riot momentary but the tattooed babyface fought her way back into the match and scored a near-fall.
With Riot perched atop the ropes, Royce delivered a big kick and Death Valley Driver. He scored a two count. A big powerbomb by Riot earned her another close fall.
Royce would grab hold of the ring apron, pulling it into the ring. With the official distracted, Billie Kay pulled Riot to the floor and delivered a big kick.
A fisherman suplex by the heel earned her the win.
Result
Peyton Royce defeated Ruby Riot
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was, arguably, the best match of Royce's NXT career.
The Aussie has consistently improved and impressed last week against Sara Logan.
After a year spent losing matches to women who were featured more prominently on the show than them, Royce and Kay now appear poised to go on a run of their own, potentially to the NXT Women's Championship picture.
Riot is a fiery, energetic competitor who probably deserves better and will, hopefully, get it in the coming months as the title picture thins out with one big departure.
Heavy Machinery in Action
Returning to the squared circle for the first time since a disappointing loss to then-NXT tag team champions The Authors of Pain, Heavy Machinery's Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic battled Edwin Negran and Camian Awield.
The big men rolled over the opposition, finishing them off with The Compactor and staking their claim to a future championship opportunity.
Result
Heavy Machinery defeated Edwin Negran and Camian Awield
Grade
C+
Analysis
Heavy Machinery is never not fun. This did, though, feel like a step back after a strong performance for the NXT Tag Team Championships a few months back.
The team is immensely charismatic and fun, especially Dozovic.
Do not be surprised if he one day comes from out of nowhere to be a major star on the main roster. He is that engaging a performer.
Roderick Strong vs. Bobby Roode
A ferocious Strong, desperate to settle the score with Bobby Roode, unloaded on the former NXT champion early with a series of strikes and two devastating backbreakers.
Back from the commercial break, Roode delivered a neckbreaker that allowed him to create separation and seize control of the match.
The action went back and forth, neither man gaining control of the bout for too long. Strong applied a Boston Crab that forced Roode to scurry to the sanctuary of the ring ropes. Roode answered with a TKO stunner that scored him a two count.
Each man targeted the back of the other, taking away their core strength.
Strong countered out of the Glorious DDT and executed an Olympic slam.
He tried to set Roode up for a top rope backbreaker but Roode shoved him off. A kick to the back of Roode's head regained Strong the advantage. A superplex did further damage to Roode's spine.
After a strong near-fall, an arrogant and frustrated Roode exclaimed, "you're an embarrassment to your family," to which Strong unleashed a series of knees to the face. He followed up with a backbreaker and finally scored the elusive victory over Roode.
After the match, Drew McIntyre emerged, only to be attacked leveled by Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. The trio escaped through the back of the arena as general manager William Regal and security followed.
Result
Roderick Strong defeated Bobby Roode
Grade
A
Analysis
Strong and Roode have some superb in-ring chemistry. Each other their matches to this point have been dramatic, hard-hitting and featured incredible near-falls.
The finish here, with Strong summoning every ounce of rage he had to blast through Roode and finally score the win was exactly what their feud needed. It gave them the finality not every great NXT program is allowed.
Strong's win sets him up as a credible No. 1 contender to McIntyre's title but the attack by Cole, O'Reilly and Fish creates a scenario where champion and contender have to join forces to ensure the future of NXT.