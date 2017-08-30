WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 30

1 of 4

New NXT champion Drew McIntyre kicked off this week's show with his first address as champion.

McIntyre put the locker room on notice, including Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole.

Roderick Strong interrupted his promo and stepped up, saying he cares only about his family and the title.

The new champion applauded him on being a man but hoped he was willing and ready to be knocked out like a man.

A staredown ensued to end the segment.

Grade

B

Analysis

This was effective enough.

McIntyre was believable when he said the NXT Championship is his life.

Putting the locker room on notice, rather than waiting for them to come to him, was a nice change of pace and set the stage for the type of champion he will be.

Strong interrupting keeps him involved in the title picture, which is exactly where he belongs.