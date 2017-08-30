Seth Roberts, Raiders Agree to New 3-Year, $12M Contract

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Raiders and wide receiver Seth Roberts reached an agreement Wednesday on a two-year contract extension through the 2019 NFL season.

Oakland announced the new deal on its official website. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the contract is worth a total of $12 million over three seasons with $6.45 million in guaranteed money.

The Raiders signed Roberts as an undrafted free agent out of West Alabama in 2014. After what amounted to a redshirt year during his first pro season, he emerged as a reliable secondary target for the Oakland passing game over the past two years.

He's caught 70 passes for 877 yards and 10 touchdowns while playing all 32 regular-season games during the 2015 and 2016 campaigns.

His 38 grabs last season were six more than the previous year, but the modest total became more impressive after he said during training camp he played all of last year with a double sports hernia, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com.

"Sometimes you've got to do that, man," Roberts said. "It is what it is. I'm healed up now and looking forward to this season. It was more mental. When your body isn't all the way how you want it to be or need it to be on game day, I might think I've missed a step. So it's really a lot going on mentally."

While the 26-year-old Georgia native has flashed playmaking upside, he must work to become more consistent to carve out a bigger role within an offense featuring plenty of talent.

Fox Sports noted he was officially charged with five dropped passes in 2016, but that's a lenient total. The number of catchable passes he failed to bring in was more substantial, as Gutierrez noted.

Roberts is set to open the season as the Raiders' No. 3 wide receiver behind Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree. A 50-catch year is within reach if he makes even moderate improvement.