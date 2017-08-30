    Former Villanova Basketball Coach Rollie Massimino Dies at Age 82

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 4: Rollie Massimino, head coach of the Villanova Wildcats, during a college basketball game against the Georgetown Hoyas on December 4, 1993 at USAir Arena in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

    Former Villanova Wildcats basketball coach Rollie Massimino died Wednesday at age 82. The university confirmed his death on its official athletics website.

    "The Nova Nation has lost a legend and great leader," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said in a statement. "Coach's love of family, community, and teamwork were evident in every game his teams ever played. All of us, as coaches and players, idolized Coach Mass. He inspired and impacted all of our lives. He never stopped being a cherished mentor and friend."

    Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari and Villanova women's basketball coach Harry Perretta eulogized Massimino on Twitter:

    Massimino coached the Wildcats for 19 years and compiled a 355-241 record at the school. In 1985, he helped lead the Wildcats to a national championship victory over the Georgetown Hoyas in what's considered one of the biggest upsets in NCAA tournament history.

    Upon leaving Villanova in 1992, Massimino coached the UNLV Rebels for two seasons and finished his coaching career with the Cleveland State Vikings, where he stayed for seven years.

    Massimino's 481 career victories are tied for 74th all time in Division I. He won 298 more games with the Keiser Seahawks, an NAIA program in West Palm Beach, Florida.

    Massimino was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

