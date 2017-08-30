Damian Lillard Says Fans Will Never Admit Anybody Is Better Than Michael Jordan

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard believes Michael Jordan will always be seen as the best player in NBA history by some fans.

Asked by a fan on Twitter if he thinks LeBron James has a chance to become the greatest player of all time, Lillard offered this response:

While there are no set definitions about what makes an athlete the best of all time, Jordan is often the standard answer among NBA fans and analysts.

In February 2016, an ESPN.com ranking of the 150 greatest basketball players ever had Jordan ranked in the top spot. ESPN.com's Scoop Jackson wrote:

"All due respect to Wilt (Chamberlain), Kobe (Bryant), LeBron, Steph (Curry), Magic (Johnson) and all other players who fall below Jordan's No. 1 position on this list, but what set Jordan apart was his ability to follow up his own 'God-like' performances with something greater the next game, the next series, the next season."

The rest of the top five on ESPN.com's list after Jordan were (in order) Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, James, Johnson and Chamberlain.

James has been arguably the most successful player of his era with four NBA MVP awards, three NBA championships in eight trips to the NBA Finals, three NBA Finals MVP awards and has been named to the All-NBA first team 11 times in 14 seasons.