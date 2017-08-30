    Florida RB Jordan Scarlett Suspended Indefinitely for Violation of Team Rules

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 17: Jordan Scarlett #25 of the Florida Gators in action during the game against the North Texas Mean Green at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
    Rob Foldy/Getty Images

    The Florida Gators will open the 2017 season without star running back Jordan Scarlett due to a violation of team rules. 

    Per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Scarlett has been indefinitely suspended by Florida head coach Jim McElwain. 

    Florida has suspended nine players, including Scarlett, for reportedly misusing school-issued funds, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.

    ESPN.com's Edward Aschoff reported the suspensions were due to players "making improper charges on their student IDs at the school bookstore and then selling those items for cash."

    Feldman reported that none of the suspended players have been charged with anything since the investigation is still ongoing. 

    Scarlett was Florida's leading rusher in 2016. The junior finished last season with 889 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 179 carries. 

    The No. 17 Gators face the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines at home Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET). 

    Related

      College Football logo
      College Football

      Gundy Is a Changed Man...Except for One Constant

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo
      Florida Gators Football logo
      Florida Gators Football

      True Freshmen to Watch: DB Marco Wilson

      Gatorsportsradio
      via Gatorsportsradio
      Florida Gators Football logo
      Florida Gators Football

      Gators Prepared to Play With or Without LB Kylan Johnson

      Nick de la Torre
      via GatorCountry.com
      College Football logo
      College Football

      College's Top RBs Are Next-Level Ripped

      Lars Anderson
      via Bleacher Report