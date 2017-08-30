Florida RB Jordan Scarlett Suspended Indefinitely for Violation of Team Rules

Rob Foldy/Getty Images

The Florida Gators will open the 2017 season without star running back Jordan Scarlett due to a violation of team rules.

Per Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports, Scarlett has been indefinitely suspended by Florida head coach Jim McElwain.

Florida has suspended nine players, including Scarlett, for reportedly misusing school-issued funds, per Mark Long of the Associated Press.

ESPN.com's Edward Aschoff reported the suspensions were due to players "making improper charges on their student IDs at the school bookstore and then selling those items for cash."

Feldman reported that none of the suspended players have been charged with anything since the investigation is still ongoing.

Scarlett was Florida's leading rusher in 2016. The junior finished last season with 889 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 179 carries.

The No. 17 Gators face the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines at home Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET).