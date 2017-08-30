Astros Schedule Mets Doubleheader on Saturday After Hurricane Harvey

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros announced Wednesday they will return to Minute Maid Park on Saturday for a three-game series with the New York Mets.

The series will begin with a doubleheader Saturday. It will be the team's first home game since Houston suffered massive flooding as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

The Astros originally had a three-game home series scheduled against the Texas Rangers this week. However, Harvey forced the teams to change venue, with the series moving to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced they planned to donate all of the revenues generated from the series to the Harvey relief effort. Houston lost the first game 12-2 Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service announced a station in Cedar Bayou registered rainfall of 51.88 inches from Harvey, which has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. The rainfall breaks the previous record rainfall for the continental United States:

According to the Weather Channel, Harvey is beginning to move more inland and away from Houston and its surrounding areas, which will bring a break from the rain.

Saturday's forecast calls for a high of 91 degrees in Houston and a 10 percent chance of precipitation.