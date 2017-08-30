Justin Verlander Reportedly Not Expected to Be Traded Before Deadline

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

With Major League Baseball's waiver trade deadline on Aug. 31, Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander is reportedly unlikely to be dealt.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Tigers "believe it's highly unlikely" Verlander will be traded before Thursday's deadline.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday there has been "increased" interest in Verlander, with the Houston Astros and another unnamed team listed as potential suitors.

Verlander would have to approve any deal before it can be finalized. The 34-year-old has had a terrific turnaround this season, posting a 2.49 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 61.1 innings since the All-Star break.

In addition to his remaining salary this season, Verlander is owed a guaranteed $56 million over the next two years with a $22 million vesting option for 2020, per Spotrac.

The Tigers enter play Wednesday with a 57-74 record, second-worst in the American League. Their .435 winning percentage is their lowest mark since the 2003 team that went 43-119.