Paulie Malignaggi Says Conor McGregor Has 'No Heart, No Balls'

Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Paulie Malignaggi continued his war of words with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, telling Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd that McGregor "has no heart, no balls," (h/t The Herd executive producer Greg Toohey).

McGregor suffered a 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. last Saturday in his professional boxing debut.

The day after McGregor's defeat, Malignaggi shared a photo of himself with Mayweather, along with a message directed toward McGregor (Warning: tweet contains NSFW language):

Malignaggi had been McGregor's sparring partner in the buildup to the fight. He left the McGregor camp Aug. 3 after feeling his sparring session with McGregor was mischaracterized to burnish the UFC star's credentials:

Malignaggi also told ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto he thought those inside McGregor's camp had set up the session to make him look bad and thus make McGregor look stronger. He said he was in the ring a day after flying across the country and that UFC President Dana White and other prominent figures were at what he contended would normally be a private session.

Malignaggi challenged McGregor to a "winner-takes-all" fight, according to Yahoo's Andreas Hale.

Okamoto speculated a McGregor vs. Malignaggi bout could happen in the future but that McGregor's next fight will likely see him return to UFC.