Paxton Lynch Seen with Arm in Sling Due to Shoulder Injury

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch appeared at a kickoff luncheon with his right arm in a sling.

The Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala‏ showed Lynch arriving at the event:

Jhabvala‏ reported Monday that Lynch suffered a right shoulder sprain during Denver's 20-17 preseason victory over the Green Bay Packers. The second-year passer may miss at least the Broncos' first two regular-season games.

The injury came after Broncos head coach Vance Joseph named Trevor Siemian the starter to begin the year.

"Some guys need more time," Joseph said of Lynch, per Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official website. "In a year or two he may be ready to take over the reins, but right now he's not."

Joseph's assessment is correct, with Aaron Rodgers one of the more recent examples of a quarterback who waited a few years before assuming the starting job. Rodgers' first start with the Green Bay Packers came in his fourth season.

Granted, Rodgers was stuck behind Brett Favre, one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks.

Lynch, on the other hand, was unable to beat out Siemian, a seventh-round draft pick in 2015 who threw for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 starts last year. Siemian ranked 22nd in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) on Football Outsiders.

ESPN.com's Field Yates noted Lynch is part of a group that doesn't speak well of his NFL potential:

The fact Lynch could be out at the start of the regular season is another setback. Should Siemian struggle, Denver may turn to Chad Kelly or Kyle Sloter, either of whom could become the No. 1 option. By starting Siemian over Lynch, Joseph has shown he's more concerned with performance and not a player's reputation or draft status.

By the time Lynch returns from his shoulder sprain, he may have fallen even further down Denver's depth chart.