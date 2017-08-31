Pittsburgh Steelers: Final Predictions for 53-Man Roster Cuts

8 of 10

In: Artie Burns, Ross Cockrell, Cameron Sutton, Coty Sensabaugh, Joe Haden, Mike Hilton

Out: Senquez Golson, Brian Allen, Brandon Dixon, JaCorey Shepherd, Dashaun Phillips, William Gay

Though there have been some stumbles in the preseason that make it look like the Steelers' pass defense in the secondary won't be much better than a year ago—and won't be able to handle the wholesale switch to a man-coverage philosophy as coordinator Keith Butler had envisioned—there also hasn't been any major shakeups in the cornerbacks group.

The summer was mostly about finding the best fit at slot cornerback, and though that may still be something of a work in progress, the Steelers will be able to keep enough corners to be able to work through those issues.

Artie Burns and Ross Cockrell are still expected to be the team's starters on the outside, with Coty Sensabaugh working the slot. But Sensabaugh could ultimately find himself rotated to the outside if Cockrell's problems in coverage that have cropped up this preseason continue.

The wild card is rookie Cameron Sutton, who finally returned from a summertime knee injury to put on an impressive performance in the Steelers' third preseason game; he could earn himself playing time at some point this year, but the questions are where on the field and when. The standout Mike Hilton seems too talented not to make the 53-man roster, but he might not dress for game days.

With Senquez Golson missing his third straight training camp and preseason with injuries, the Steelers seem to have no choice but to part ways with the 2015 second-round draft pick. Brian Allen, whom the Steelers drafted in the fifth round this year, seems destined for the practice squad.

But there's a big elephant in the room the Steelers will have to address at the cornerback position: The fact that they signed former Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden on Wednesday, just hours after the Browns released him. Though Haden's play has declined statistically in the past two seasons, Pittsburgh clearly had immediate and immense interest, and his presence means that someone otherwise considered "in" will necessarily have to be "out."

The top candidates thus far are Gay or Hilton (the latter thus being a priority practice-squad signing), with Cockrell also under the threat of being cut as well, albeit as more of a long-shot. It's also possible that more than one cornerback could be casualties of the Haden signing, but for the purposes of this projection, the assumption is that it will be Gay who is gone.