Barcelona Transfer News: Fresh Angel Di Maria Rumours, Munir El Haddadi Latest

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria has reportedly informed the club and manager Unai Emery he wants to leave the Parc des Princes. Meanwhile, Italian outfit Torino are understood to have agreed a deal to sign Munir El Haddadi.

Catalan newspaper Sport reported Di Maria has made his intentions to join Barca clear to both Emery and the club, even going so far as to request they do not "stand in his way."

However, the Blaugrana are aware a deal may be difficult to pull off after Neymar's £200 million move to the French capital turned messy, although a good business deal would still likely go through if it made sense for both clubs.

Goal's Ben Hayward recently commented on Ernesto Valverde's arrival at the Barcelona helm as motivation behind the Catalan powerhouse's motivation to sign Di Maria:

His report also suggested the winger is determined to link up with Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi in Catalonia, and his representative, super agent Jorge Mendes, could play a key role in negotiations.

Di Maria scored 14 goals and recorded 15 assists for PSG last season, per Transfermarkt. French football writer Andrew Gibney recently noted he may be one of the more likely stars to leave Paris should they wish to sell:

What's more, the Ligue 1 titans are said to be under some pressure to sell some star talent after Ben Rumsby of the Telegraph reported their pursuit of AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe has put them on a "collision course" with UEFA.

Their summer splurging could put the club in jeopardy should they complete a move for Mbappe, and Di Maria could be seen as one of the prized possessions used to make back some of that investment in the final days of the transfer window.

Meanwhile, Barcelona youngster Munir is said to be close to joining Serie A outfit Torino, although the player is yet to green light the move himself, according to Sport.

Despite his struggle to feature prominently for the Blaugrana in recent seasons, Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC recently posed that Munir could be a valuable pick-up this summer:

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Valencia and saw an increase in playing time, scoring seven goals in 35 total appearances for Los Che.

Munir's performances at the Mestalla seemingly weren't sufficient to convince new Barca manager Valverde he deserves a place at the Camp Nou this term.