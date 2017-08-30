Retired LB Zach Orr to Join Ravens Staff as Coaching, Personnel Assistant

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are bringing back retired linebacker Zach Orr as a member of the coaching staff for the 2017 season.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Orr will shadow Ravens linebacker coach Don Martindale and "evaluate players for the personnel department in the offseason."

"He'll spend time learning about coaching at this level, and he'll learn the ropes with our scouts," Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said, via Hensley. "We look forward to working with him as he makes the transition from being an active player."

Orr retired during the offseason at the age of 24 after three NFL seasons. He said in his retirement announcement on the Players' Tribune that the decision to walk away was made after doctors discovered he was born with a congenital condition that prevented one of his vertebra from fully forming.

The 25-year-old did explore a possible comeback but also said in his retirement article that 17 different NFL teams wouldn't clear him to play after they "noticed little white spots on my spinal cord, which is a sign of damage to the cord as a result of my herniated disk."

Orr signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He played primarily on special teams as a rookie before taking over as a starter last season. The Virginia native was named to the All-Pro second team in 2016 after recording 132 total tackles and three interceptions in 15 games.