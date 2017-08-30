Bryce Harper 'A Long Way from Running' on Knee Injury, Says Dusty Baker

G Fiume/Getty Images

As Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper continues to recover from the knee injury he suffered Aug. 12, manager Dusty Baker isn't putting a timetable on when the All-Star will return to the lineup.

Per MASN Sports' Mark Zuckerman, Baker said on Wednesday that Harper is still "a long way from running."

Harper also addressed his injury, saying "it takes time, but we don't have much," via Zuckerman.

During a game against the San Francisco Giants, Harper injured his knee in the first inning when his foot slid off the bag at first base as he extended his leg to try beating out an infield hit. The game was delayed for three hours prior to first pitch due to rainfall in the Washington, D.C. area.

Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo announced the following day that Harper suffered a bone bruise, but there was no ligament or tendon damage to his knee.

Harper was having an MVP-caliber season before being placed on the 10-day disabled list Aug. 13. He has a .326/.419/.614 slash line with 57 extra-base hits in 106 games.

The Nationals entered play Wednesday with a 14-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the National League East. They will end the regular season Oct. 1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The National League Division Series is scheduled to begin Oct. 6.