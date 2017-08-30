Tony Romo Says Jets Were Among Teams He Considered Before Retiring

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Before signing on as a television analyst for CBS' NFL coverage, Tony Romo admitted the New York Jets were on the list of teams he considered playing for in 2017.

Per Neil Best of Newsday, Romo said Wednesday the Jets were "one of [the] teams he considered before deciding to retire and go into TV."

Romo was still under contract with the Dallas Cowboys, but he was expendable because the team had Dak Prescott in place as its starting quarterback after his successful rookie campaign in 2016.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on March 10 the Cowboys were expected to trade Romo, with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans listed as potential suitors.

After no deal materialized, Romo announced his retirement from the NFL in April. CBS Sports hired him as the lead color commentator, alongside play-by-play man Jim Nantz.

At 37 years old, Romo wouldn't have been a long-term answer for the Jets. He is better than anyone on the team's roster, but injuries limited him to five games over the past two seasons.

The Jets continue to search for a stable presence at quarterback. Head coach Todd Bowles named Josh McCown the team's starter in Week 1, as the veteran beat out Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty for the job.