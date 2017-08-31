New York Yankees: 5 Bold Predictions for the Final Month of the SeasonAugust 31, 2017
New York Yankees: 5 Bold Predictions for the Final Month of the Season
This was supposed to be a retooling season of sorts for the New York Yankees after they had turned their attention to bulking up the farm system in recent years.
Instead, they arrived as bona fide contenders a bit earlier than expected and quickly became buyers at the trade deadline—adding the likes of Sonny Gray, Todd Frazier, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Jaime Garcia without gutting the farm system.
However, the postseason is still far from guaranteed as they battle to stick atop a crowded American League wild-card picture.
So, as we get set to begin the final month of the regular season, here are five bold predictions for the Yankees in September.
Chance Adams Will Make Multiple September Starts
The New York Yankees have one of the game's fastest-rising pitching prospects in Chance Adams.
A fifth-round pick in 2015, he wasn't even ranked among the team's top 30 prospects heading into the 2016 season, according to Baseball America.
However, splitting last season between High-A and Double-A, he went 13-1 with a 2.33 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 127.1 innings and shot up prospect lists in the process.
It's been more of the same this season in the upper levels of the minors and now Adams is knocking on the door for a September promotion.
Eric Cole of Minor League Ball wrote: "The Yankees' young RHP has cemented his status as a top 100 prospect thanks to a strong two-pitch combination with his mid-90s fastball and hard slider that he attacks the zone with while having a change-up and slower curve that keep hitters honest."
That two-pitch combo could play up out of the bullpen, but he could also be viewed as the next man up if the wild-card hunting Yankees need someone to step into the rotation.
Here's predicting that happens and he makes a significant impact with multiple starts in September.
Clint Frazier Will Return with a Bang
Clint Frazier has been sidelined since Aug. 9 with a left oblique strain, but he could be ready to return to action shortly after rosters expand now that he's resumed baseball activities.
"It's frustrating but I also look at it like I was fortunate that the games I did play feeling that discomfort in my side didn't lead to it being a lot worse that it was," Frazier said, per Erik Boland of Newsday. "I look at it like I was lucky it was a mild strain and not something worse considering how many swings I took with it bothering me."
The 22-year-old burst on to the scene in July when he went seven-for-24 with three home runs and eight RBI in his first seven games.
However, he cooled off considerably from there and trying to play through the oblique discomfort no doubt played a role in his diminished production.
Provided he doesn't suffer any setbacks on the rehab trail, he will be in a great position to play his way into a significant role down the stretch.
Fellow rookie Aaron Judge has slumped badly since the All-Star break and the left-handed hitting duo of Brett Gardner and Jacoby Ellsbury could at least benefit from some platoon help.
It'll be Frazier—not Judge—who puts up the better numbers in September among rookie phenoms.
Aroldis Chapman Won't Record Another Save in 2017
It was not a pretty August for Aroldis Chapman.
The $86 million man has not pitched at his usual all-world level for much of the season, but he still had a respectable 2.97 ERA and .224 opponents' batting average with 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings and 13 saves in 16 chances at the end of July.
After converting his first save chance in August, he allowed at least one run in each of his next four outings while surrendering five hits and five walks in 4.1 innings of work.
That was enough to get him yanked from the closer's role in the midst of a tight playoff race and All-Star Dellin Betances has converted all four of his save chances since replacing him.
The Yankees also have another proven ninth-inning arm in David Robertson, who saved 13 games in 14 chances with the Chicago White Sox before he was acquired at the trade deadline.
With his big-money contract and impressive track record, Chapman will get every opportunity to be the team's stopper again in 2018. For now, though, the club simply doesn't have enough wiggle room in the standings for him to work out the kinks with the game on the line.
Aaron Judge's Final Home Run Total: 42
We've already predicted that Clint Frazier would have a more productive final month of the season than Aaron Judge. If the latter stays in the funk that plagued him all of August, that won't be difficult.
Judge's stellar rookie season hit a brick wall throughout the month as he's batting a dismal .189 with just three home runs while striking out a staggering 36.6 percent clip in 112 plate appearances.
Despite the recent power outage, the 25-year-old still sits atop the AL home run leaderboard with 37 long balls on the season. That lead might not last much longer, though.
Khris Davis, Joey Gallo and Justin Smoak are right on his heels with 36 apiece, while Mike Moustakas (35), Logan Morrison (33), Nelson Cruz (31), Edwin Encarnacion (31), Manny Machado (30) and Jonathan Schoop (30) are all within striking distance.
So, how many home runs will Judge tally before the regular season comes to a close?
It looks like Mark McGwire's rookie record of 49 is out of reach, but we'll say Judge picks it up a bit down the stretch and puts the finishing touches on his AL Rookie of the Year resume with 42 dingers.
The Yankees Will Host the Wild Card Game
- NYY (+2 G)
- MIN (+1 G)
- LAA (-1 G)
- BAL (-1.5 G)
- TEX (-3 G)
- TB (-3.5 G)
- KC (-4 G)
- SEA (-4 G)
This year's AL wild-card race remains as tight as any in recent memory with eight teams still within four games of a postseason berth.
That means one bad week could spell disaster for any of those clubs, including the Yankees who are far from a lock to be playing in October with a precarious two-game cushion.
With a subpar 33-36 record on the road this year, the biggest remaining test might be immediately following this weekend's four-game series against the rival Boston Red Sox.
Once that series wraps, they'll head out for a 10-game road trip against the Orioles, Rangers and Rays. If they're still sitting atop the wild-card standings when they return to Yankee Stadium, things will be looking good.
There's a lot that can go wrong, but there's also enough talent on this Yankees team to still call them the favorites to host this year's AL Wild Card Game.
After that, who knows?
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and accurate through Wednesday's games.