New York Yankees: 5 Bold Predictions for the Final Month of the Season

0 of 5

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

This was supposed to be a retooling season of sorts for the New York Yankees after they had turned their attention to bulking up the farm system in recent years.

Instead, they arrived as bona fide contenders a bit earlier than expected and quickly became buyers at the trade deadline—adding the likes of Sonny Gray, Todd Frazier, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle and Jaime Garcia without gutting the farm system.

However, the postseason is still far from guaranteed as they battle to stick atop a crowded American League wild-card picture.

So, as we get set to begin the final month of the regular season, here are five bold predictions for the Yankees in September.