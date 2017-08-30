Spencer Ware Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn PCL, LCL; Reportedly Requires Surgery

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

"Multiple tests" reportedly have confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware suffered a torn LCL and PCL in his right knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Rapoport also reported "surgery is imminent" and that Ware is "done for 2017" and "intense rehab awaits."

Ware, 25, was carted off the field in the team's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks last week. He's coming off a solid 2016 season that saw him rush for 921 yards and three scores and had him locked in as the team's starter this summer.

With Ware out of commission, rookie Kareem Hunt will fill the starter's role, while Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller are also available.

"He’s had a tremendous camp," Spiller said of Hunt, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "He’s done a tremendous job. To be a young guy and to play the way he played against a great defense like Seattle this past week, I was very pleased with it."

Head coach Andy Reid believes the players that were behind Ware on the scouting report coming into training camp will make up his production.

"I think we’re going to be OK there," he told BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com on Sunday. "Now, listen, are you going to replace [Ware]? No, he’s a good football player, but the young kid (Hunt) will step in and he’ll do a nice job for us, and Charcandrick has got reps under his belt, and C.J. has reps under his belt, so we’re OK.

"I don’t want to take anything away from [Ware] and how important he was to our team, but that’s a position where we have a little strength, so we should be OK."