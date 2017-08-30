    Spencer Ware Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn PCL, LCL; Reportedly Requires Surgery

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 25: Running back Spencer Ware #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs leaves the game with an injury in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on August 25, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
    Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

    "Multiple tests" reportedly have confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware suffered a torn LCL and PCL in his right knee, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. 

    Rapoport also reported "surgery is imminent" and that Ware is "done for 2017" and "intense rehab awaits."

    Ware, 25, was carted off the field in the team's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks last week. He's coming off a solid 2016 season that saw him rush for 921 yards and three scores and had him locked in as the team's starter this summer.

    With Ware out of commission, rookie Kareem Hunt will fill the starter's role, while Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller are also available.

    "He’s had a tremendous camp," Spiller said of Hunt, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. "He’s done a tremendous job. To be a young guy and to play the way he played against a great defense like Seattle this past week, I was very pleased with it."

    Head coach Andy Reid believes the players that were behind Ware on the scouting report coming into training camp will make up his production.

    "I think we’re going to be OK there," he told BJ Kissel of Chiefs.com on Sunday. "Now, listen, are you going to replace [Ware]? No, he’s a good football player, but the young kid (Hunt) will step in and he’ll do a nice job for us, and Charcandrick has got reps under his belt, and C.J. has reps under his belt, so we’re OK.

    "I don’t want to take anything away from [Ware] and how important he was to our team, but that’s a position where we have a little strength, so we should be OK."

    Related

      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Which Preseason Studs Will Become Big-Impact Rookies?

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Browns Ship Former 1st-Rd OL to Chiefs

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Podcast: Will Tyreek Be Able to Handle #1 WR Duties?

      Vsporto
      via Vsporto
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      J.J. Watt and Other Pros Help Out in Houston

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report