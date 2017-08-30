Johnny Manziel Reportedly Had Workout with CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel reportedly had a workout with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Per TSN.ca's Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor, Manziel worked out for Hamilton coaches and front-office personnel on Aug. 23 and 24 in Buffalo, but the team decided against signing him after "coming away convinced he’s not ready to resume his professional career."

Lalji and Naylor noted Hamilton sent head coach June Jones, vice-president of football operations Kent Austin, general manager Eric Tillman, assistant general manager Shawn Burke and team president and CEO Scott Mitchell to see Manziel's workout.

The team was hoping to see that Manziel was "ready to put his troubled past behind him and dedicate himself to becoming the player he was in college," but sources told Lalji and Naylor the Tiger-Cats' answers to those questions was "a resounding no."

Hamilton intends to keep Manziel on its negotiation list, meaning the team would have 10 days to sign him or trade his rights to another CFL team if Manziel's agent declares the 24-year-old as being ready to sign a contract, per Lalji and Naylor.

Manziel has been out of football since being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016. The 2014 first-round pick appeared in 15 games over two NFL seasons, posting a 2-6 record in eight starts. He completed 57 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.