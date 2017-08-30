Cameron Meredith MRI Shows ACL, MCL Damage; May Return from Knee Injury by OTAs

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears received good news regarding wide receiver Cameron Meredith's knee injury, which will keep him out for the 2017 season.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, an MRI confirmed Meredith tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee and he could be back on the field for organized team activities in 2018.

Meredith was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a low hit from Johnathan Cyprien. He was carted off the field and had his leg placed in an air cast.

"You feel bad, obviously," Bears head coach John Fox said after the game about Meredith's injury, via ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "He's disappointed. He'll bounce back."

Meredith's loss is a huge blow to the Bears offense. He led the team with 97 targets, 66 receptions, 888 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with four touchdown receptions.

Meredith's absence increases the pressure on Kevin White, who was drafted seventh overall in 2015, to live up to his potential after playing a total of four games in his first two seasons.

The Bears are also developing rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to eventually take over as the starter. He will need all of the team's weapons at his disposal in order to expedite the development process. Getting a healthy Meredith back in 2018 will go a long way toward helping Trubisky.