    Cameron Meredith MRI Shows ACL, MCL Damage; May Return from Knee Injury by OTAs

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    Aug 27, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Chicago Bears receiver Cameron Meredith (81) lays on the field after an injury during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
    Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bears received good news regarding wide receiver Cameron Meredith's knee injury, which will keep him out for the 2017 season. 

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, an MRI confirmed Meredith tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee and he could be back on the field for organized team activities in 2018. 

    Meredith was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's preseason game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a low hit from Johnathan Cyprien. He was carted off the field and had his leg placed in an air cast. 

    "You feel bad, obviously," Bears head coach John Fox said after the game about Meredith's injury, via ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "He's disappointed. He'll bounce back."

    Meredith's loss is a huge blow to the Bears offense. He led the team with 97 targets, 66 receptions, 888 receiving yards and tied for the team lead with four touchdown receptions. 

    Meredith's absence increases the pressure on Kevin White, who was drafted seventh overall in 2015, to live up to his potential after playing a total of four games in his first two seasons. 

    The Bears are also developing rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to eventually take over as the starter. He will need all of the team's weapons at his disposal in order to expedite the development process. Getting a healthy Meredith back in 2018 will go a long way toward helping Trubisky. 

    Related

      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Podcast: Do Bears Have NFL's Worst Receiving Corps?

      Vsporto
      via Vsporto
      Video Play Button
      NFL logo
      NFL

      J.J. Watt and Other Pros Help Out in Houston

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      ESPN Analyst Resigns, Disturbed by Brain Trauma in Football

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Cancels Texans-Cowboys Game

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report