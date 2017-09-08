Take Note, NFL Hipsters: One Name to Know Now for Every Team

0 of 32

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Most NFL rosters have a handful of stars—or potential stars. Those players are the foundation of the team. They have the most influence over the outcome of any game or season. But behind those players are a whole army of valuable roster pieces who can do specific jobs and often do them well.

You know them as the role players. Or the sandpaper guys. Or the lunch-bucket carriers. Or the Gruden grinders. Or the Danny Woodheads.

Pick a cliche—they all mean the same thing. The role player is someone who doesn't often bask in the warm glow of the spotlight. And maybe he won't get much attention beyond scattered praise from the local media. But even if he's unheralded and not moving many T-shirt jerseys off shelves, the role player still makes a vital contribution.

That's true for players like the Patriots' Elandon Roberts, the second-year linebacker set to see a significant increase in snaps. Or new San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who's thriving at a position that's endangered throughout the league. There's Brian Poole, too, who has quickly and quietly become one of the league's best slot cornerbacks for the Atlanta Falcons.

Many of the NFL's role players are hidden. There's a lack of flare and flash surrounding these guys, which means you might not know some of them well.

Let's get to know them then—and shine a light on players who are in the darkness right now but could be making important plays at key moments soon.