Dez Bryant Gives Game Gloves to Cowboys Fan in Recognition of 400-lb Weight Loss

A Dallas Cowboys fan was rewarded for his incredible weight loss at a recent team practice.

Matthew Sistrunk set out on a fitness journey two years ago. A major Cowboys fan, he tweeted his favorite players, Tony Romo and Dez Bryant, requesting signed jerseys if he was able to drop 100 pounds by January.

Now, after an overall 400-pound weight loss transformation, Sistrunk was finally able to catch the attention of one of his idols.

Bryant noticed Sistrunk's sign saying the wide receiver had inspired him to get healthy during Dallas' August 29 practice, and he was kind enough to run over, shake his hand and give him a pair of game gloves.