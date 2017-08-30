WWE 2K18 Roster: 41 Playable Superstars Revealed, Plus Finn Balor Entrance Video

JP Yim/Getty Images

The third of four WWE 2K18 roster reveals hit the internet Wednesday, with 41 new playable Superstars getting announced.

In the following video from IGN, Corey Graves, Renee Young and Kevin Owens ran down the latest list of characters that will appear in the hit video game:

The full list of 41 is as follows, courtesy of IGN:

Kevin Owens

Samoa Joe

Big Cass

Rusev

Finn Balor

Chris Jericho

Rick Martel

Mick Foley

Ricky The Dragon Steamboat

Miss Jacqueline

Rikishi

Macho Man Randy Savage

Mr. Perfect

Lex Luger

Razor Ramon

Rick Rude

Vader

Ric Flair

Chad Gable

Alexa Bliss

Nia Jax

Tye Dillinger

Apollo Crews

Carmella

Dana Brooke

Neville

Shane Thorne

Akam

Rezar

Michael P.S. Hayes

Jimmy Garvin

Tommaso Ciampa

Cedric Alexander

Asuka

TJP

Roderick Strong

Johnny Gargano

Jason Jordan

Nick Miller

Dash Wilder

Scott Dawson

As with the previous two roster reveals, IGN once again released some entrance videos to further hype WWE 2K18 as well.

Chief among them is Finn Balor, who oozes coolness and confidence on his way to the ring:

Balor is unique in that he can essentially branch off into two different Superstars. He is most often himself, but he morphs into The Demon when the situation calls for it.

While Wednesday's reveal included only the normal Balor entrance, it seems likely that The Demon will be part of the game as well.

In addition to Balor, IGN posted the entrance for former NXT Tag Team champions the Authors of Pain:

Joined by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, Akam and Rezar are making their video game debut in WWE 2K18.

Several other Superstars announced Wednesday are appearing in a WWE video game for the first time as well, including Shane Thorne and Nick Miller of TM-61, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, TJP, Cedric Alexander and Roderick Strong.

In terms of current top Superstars, Owens, Balor, Samoa Joe, Cruiserweight champion Neville and Chris Jericho headline the list from Wednesday's reveal.

The women's division is also well represented, with the undefeated Asuka, Ms. Money in the Bank Carmella and Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss all making the cut.

WWE 2K18 will be released worldwide on Oct. 17.

