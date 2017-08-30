WWE 2K18 Roster: 41 Playable Superstars Revealed, Plus Finn Balor Entrance Video

WWE 2K18 Roster: 41 Playable Superstars Revealed, Plus Finn Balor Entrance VideoAugust 30, 2017
The third of four WWE 2K18 roster reveals hit the internet Wednesday, with 41 new playable Superstars getting announced.
In the following video from IGN, Corey Graves, Renee Young and Kevin Owens ran down the latest list of characters that will appear in the hit video game:
The full list of 41 is as follows, courtesy of IGN:
Kevin Owens
Samoa Joe
Big Cass
Rusev
Finn Balor
Chris Jericho
Rick Martel
Mick Foley
Ricky The Dragon Steamboat
Miss Jacqueline
Rikishi
Macho Man Randy Savage
Mr. Perfect
Lex Luger
Razor Ramon
Rick Rude
Vader
Ric Flair
Chad Gable
Alexa Bliss
Nia Jax
Tye Dillinger
Apollo Crews
Carmella
Dana Brooke
Neville
Shane Thorne
Akam
Rezar
Michael P.S. Hayes
Jimmy Garvin
Tommaso Ciampa
Cedric Alexander
Asuka
TJP
Roderick Strong
Johnny Gargano
Jason Jordan
Nick Miller
Dash Wilder
Scott Dawson
As with the previous two roster reveals, IGN once again released some entrance videos to further hype WWE 2K18 as well.
Chief among them is Finn Balor, who oozes coolness and confidence on his way to the ring:
Balor is unique in that he can essentially branch off into two different Superstars. He is most often himself, but he morphs into The Demon when the situation calls for it.
While Wednesday's reveal included only the normal Balor entrance, it seems likely that The Demon will be part of the game as well.
In addition to Balor, IGN posted the entrance for former NXT Tag Team champions the Authors of Pain:
Joined by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, Akam and Rezar are making their video game debut in WWE 2K18.
Several other Superstars announced Wednesday are appearing in a WWE video game for the first time as well, including Shane Thorne and Nick Miller of TM-61, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, TJP, Cedric Alexander and Roderick Strong.
In terms of current top Superstars, Owens, Balor, Samoa Joe, Cruiserweight champion Neville and Chris Jericho headline the list from Wednesday's reveal.
The women's division is also well represented, with the undefeated Asuka, Ms. Money in the Bank Carmella and Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss all making the cut.
WWE 2K18 will be released worldwide on Oct. 17.
