    WWE 2K18 Roster: 41 Playable Superstars Revealed, Plus Finn Balor Entrance Video

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 23: Kevin Owens celebrates his victory over Cesaro at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)
    JP Yim/Getty Images

    The third of four WWE 2K18 roster reveals hit the internet Wednesday, with 41 new playable Superstars getting announced.

    In the following video from IGN, Corey Graves, Renee Young and Kevin Owens ran down the latest list of characters that will appear in the hit video game:

    The full list of 41 is as follows, courtesy of IGN:

    Kevin Owens

    Samoa Joe

    Big Cass

    Rusev

    Finn Balor

    Chris Jericho

    Rick Martel

    Mick Foley

    Ricky The Dragon Steamboat

    Miss Jacqueline

    Rikishi

    Macho Man Randy Savage

    Mr. Perfect

    Lex Luger

    Razor Ramon

    Rick Rude

    Vader

    Ric Flair

    Chad Gable

    Alexa Bliss

    Nia Jax

    Tye Dillinger

    Apollo Crews

    Carmella

    Dana Brooke

    Neville

    Shane Thorne

    Akam

    Rezar

    Michael P.S. Hayes

    Jimmy Garvin

    Tommaso Ciampa

    Cedric Alexander

    Asuka

    TJP

    Roderick Strong

    Johnny Gargano

    Jason Jordan

    Nick Miller

    Dash Wilder

    Scott Dawson

    As with the previous two roster reveals, IGN once again released some entrance videos to further hype WWE 2K18 as well.

    Chief among them is Finn Balor, who oozes coolness and confidence on his way to the ring:

    Balor is unique in that he can essentially branch off into two different Superstars. He is most often himself, but he morphs into The Demon when the situation calls for it.

    While Wednesday's reveal included only the normal Balor entrance, it seems likely that The Demon will be part of the game as well.

    In addition to Balor, IGN posted the entrance for former NXT Tag Team champions the Authors of Pain:

    Joined by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, Akam and Rezar are making their video game debut in WWE 2K18.

    Several other Superstars announced Wednesday are appearing in a WWE video game for the first time as well, including Shane Thorne and Nick Miller of TM-61, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, TJP, Cedric Alexander and Roderick Strong.

    In terms of current top Superstars, Owens, Balor, Samoa Joe, Cruiserweight champion Neville and Chris Jericho headline the list from Wednesday's reveal.

    The women's division is also well represented, with the undefeated Asuka, Ms. Money in the Bank Carmella and Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss all making the cut.

    WWE 2K18 will be released worldwide on Oct. 17.

              

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report