Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Bucks' Offer Centers Around Malcolm Brogdon

With uncertainty surrounding guard Kyrie Irving's trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Boston Celtics, the Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as a potential landing spot if the deal falls through.

According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the Bucks have offered a package of guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Khris Middleton to the Cavs for Irving. Lowe added that while Milwaukee hasn't included a first-round pick in the offer, it likely would in the interest of getting the deal done or getting a long-term assurance from Irving.

Cleveland agreed to trade Irving to the Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick, but it isn't yet official due to concerns surrounding Thomas' hip injury.

In the event that the Cavaliers call off the deal, Milwaukee becomes an intriguing option based on its solid offer.

Brogdon is the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year after averaging 10.2 points and 4.2 assists per game on the heels of being the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2016 NBA draft out of Virginia.

The 26-year-old Middleton is coming off a difficult campaign, as injuries limited him to 29 games.

He had a career year in 2015-16, however, averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Milwaukee has a talented, young core, and while trading Brogdon and Middleton would hurt in terms of depth, Irving is the type of player who could vastly improve the team.

He averaged a career-high 25.2 points per game last season and upped that number to 25.9 points per contest during the playoffs.

He is a four-time All-Star, a three-time NBA finalist and one-time NBA champion who has shown an ability to raise his level of play on the big stage.

The Bucks already have a bona fide superstar in the form of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and adding Irving to play alongside him is a move that could take Milwaukee from the Eastern Conference's middle tier to a contender.