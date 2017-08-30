LaVar Ball's Reality Show 'Ball in the Family' Trailer and Facebook Schedule

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Ball in the Family, an upcoming documentary series featuring LaVar Ball, his wife, Tina Ball, and their three basketball-playing sons, including Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, is set to debut Thursday on Facebook Watch, the social media company's new venue for longform video.

Todd Spangler of Variety passed along the update Wednesday and included a statement from the outspoken LaVar, who said: "We wanted to give our fans an unfiltered look into our lives and show them a side of us that isn't typically seen."

Facebook provided a teaser trailer for the show ahead of Thursday's premiere:

Ball has made constant headlines throughout the year due to his over-the-top style, which has included outlandish claims such as his ability to beat NBA legend Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game and saying Lonzo was already better than Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry while at UCLA.

His antics have also led to controversy, though.

Last month, ESPN's Jay Bilas penned a scathing critique of the Ball patriarch after a series of missteps, calling him a "misogynistic buffoon."

"But to whatever extent I enjoyed LaVar Ball and his antics at first, I now find him close to intolerable. Instead of being in on the joke, he has become a joke, and it is no longer funny," Bilas wrote. "He started to lose me when he publicly complained about his son's high school coach, who was ultimately out of his job. Then, he told Fox Sports' Kristine Leahy to 'stay in her lane,' which I found to be disrespectful and unnecessary to the point of being misogynistic."

Facebook is hoping there's still enough interest in Ball, or perhaps betting on his more talented, less outspoken sons, to generate interest in the series.

Along with LaVar, the series will focus on Lonzo's life leading up to his Lakers career, the rise of his brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, the development of the family's Big Baller Brand and Tina's recovery from a stroke, according to Variety.

The report also noted Facebook is set to release the first two episodes Thursday. Subsequent shows will debut Sunday nights starting Sept. 10.