B/R Experts' Big-Game Predictions on 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

B/R Experts' Big-Game Predictions on 2018 FIFA World Cup QualifiersAugust 31, 2017
Just when the momentum of the major leagues had started to kick into gear, we got a break for international football.
Thankfully, it's not a round of meaningless friendlies—we have 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and there are places in Russia likely to be decided over the next few days.
Read on for our experts' views on how the games will play out.
Malta vs. England
Dean Jones says
A win in Malta and then another victory over Slovakia on Monday and England could have secured a place in Russia for next summer.
There has been a calm approach this week as England boss Gareth Southgate focuses on the doubleheader, and both Harry Maguire and Nathaniel Chalobah are being considered for starts on Friday night.
England are so far unbeaten during qualification, and in the wake of Wayne Rooney's international retirement, Harry Kane is expected to be named the next official England captain. He is set to wear the armband in Malta, and he would welcome a goal, having not found the net for Spurs so far this season.
Malta have not picked up a single point from six games so far, having scored just twice and conceded 15. All signs point to an easy England win.
Prediction: Malta 0-3 England
First goalscorer: Harry Kane
Czech Republic vs. Germany
Sam Tighe says
Germany are cruising toward World Cup qualification; they've won all six of their games so far, scoring 27 goals and conceding just one.
This comes as no surprise given the embarrassment of riches they can call upon in every area, and the scary thing is the reigning world champions still only seem to be warming themselves up.
You'd have to be very, very brave to predict this Czech Republic side—back in third place in Group C—to put any form of a dampener on Die Mannschaft's imperious march.
Prediction: Czech Republic 0-2 Germany
First goalscorer: Timo Werner
Brazil vs. Ecuador
Karl Matchett says
It’s getting to the point where Ecuador need to find points in every match if they want to gatecrash the qualification spots, but away to Brazil isn’t the match to expect miracles.
Tite has his side organised, playing well and defensively resilient during the qualifiers, and there’s no real expectation of that changing.
There are options in attack, and even if one or two are distracted with transfer talk, the depth in the squad means changes can be made for this particular game without quality of the starting XI being affected.
Brazil look strong and once more among the front-runners once the finals come around.
Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Ecuador
First goalscorer: Neymar
USA vs. Costa Rica
Sam Tighe says
A win for either side here will seemingly all but seal qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. If the U.S. manage it and Panama lose at the Azteca to Mexico, as expected, the gap between third and fourth will stand at four points; if Costa Rica win, they'll pull a whopping six clear of third.
It's the U.S. who will be feeling confident of a result here, given it's at home and they recently beat the Ticos 2-0 at the 2017 Gold Cup semi-final stage. Add Christian Pulisic's presence into the mix and they become clear favourites to secure an incredibly important victory.
Prediction: USA 2-1 Costa Rica
First goalscorer: Jozy Altidore
Spain vs. Italy
Adam Digby says
Level on points at the top of Group G, Spain take on Italy at Real Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, a heavyweight battle between two teams desperate to snag first place.
They have each won all but one game thus far, drawing 1-1 in their first meeting with each other in Turin, but the Azzurri know that they will have recent history on their side.
Italy have not lost in their last three encounters with La Furia Roja, but the home side have never lost a World Cup qualifier on native soil, winning 46 and drawing nine of their outings there.
However, Spain boss Julen Lopetegui is without leading scorer Diego Costa and Vitolo, forcing him to recall 36-year-old David Villa as cover in attack, while the Azzurri boast in-form duo Andrea Belotti and Lorenzo Insigne as well as being able to reunite Leonardo Bonucci with his former Juventus team-mates in a stout defence.
Prediction: Spain 2-2 Italy
First goalscorer: Ciro Immobile
Mexico vs. Panama
Karl Matchett says
Mexico remain unbeaten in the Hex stage of qualification, while Panama are the draw masters—four from six so far.
Asking them to get a point in the Azteca is a difficult sell, though, as another victory here for Mexico would guarantee their qualification for Russia 2018.
The squad remains as strong and settled as always, with lots of midfield depth in particular, and the experience in the front line means Juan Carlos Osorio can swap all three around if he needs to during the match if the breakthrough isn’t forthcoming.
A win, three points and then it’s time to relax in the final few games of the Hex.
Prediction: Mexico 2-0 Panama
First goalscorer: Javier Hernandez