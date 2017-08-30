2017 Dell Technologies Championship Odds: Johnson, Spieth Lead Betting Lines

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

After last week’s thrilling finish to The Northern Trust, the second leg of golf's FedExCup playoffs will get underway later this week at TPC Boston with two familiar names sitting atop the betting board.

Fresh off his victory at The Northern Trust, Dustin Johnson is listed as the +700 favorite (bet $100 to win $700) to win the Dell Technologies Championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark, with Jordan Spieth right behind him as the +800 second choice.

The duo dueled to the end at Glen Oaks Club in New York, as Johnson and Spieth were tied at 13-under par after the final round of action. Johnson then beat Spieth in a one-hole playoff to take home more than $1.5 million and 2,000 FedExCup points.

Spieth picked up 1,200 points with his second-place finish while Jhonattan Vegas and Jon Rahm earned 650 apiece after finishing four shots back to tie for third in the tournament.

Johnson won for the fourth time on the PGA Tour this year with his first victory since March. The 33-year-old moved back on top of the money list with nearly $8.4 million, bumping Hideki Matsuyama down to second with $8.1 million.

Matsuyama missed the cut at The Northern Trust and fell to fourth in the FedExCup standings behind Johnson, Spieth and Justin Thomas, who also has four wins this season, including the PGA Championship.

Spieth and Thomas switched spots in the rankings, with the former moving up to second and the latter dropping to third.

According to oddsmakers, Matsuyama and Jason Day are the co-third choices on the Dell Technologies Championship odds at +1400.

Day was sixth at The Northern Trust, his second consecutive top-10 finish to give him four overall this year. He improved from No. 49 to 29 in the FedExCup standings in one of the biggest moves of the week.

Behind them are Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler, who are both at +1600 at sports betting sites.

Rahm (+1800), Thomas (+2200) and Paul Casey (+2200) follow that group. Casey finished fifth last week to get 440 FedExCup points and move up to 12th in the rankings. Vegas is also an intriguing long shot at +8000 after last week’s performance.