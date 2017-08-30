Chelsea Reportedly Make Offer for Bayern Munich's Rafinha Amid Transfer Rumours

Chelsea Reportedly Make Offer for Bayern Munich's Rafinha Amid Transfer RumoursAugust 30, 2017
Chelsea have made a "last ditch offer" to sign Rafinha from Bayern Munich.
That's according to German outlet Bild (h/t Football.London's Oliver Harbord), who reported Chelsea have turned to the full-back after being snubbed by Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The Blues are hoping to bring in a player who can provide competition for Victor Moses at right wing-back.
Goal's Nizaar Kinsella believes Moses is a valuable asset to Chelsea but noted his sending off in last season's FA Cup final has soured his relationship with some sections of their support:
Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella
Moses getting lots of love last year, my @mentions is now full of anger from his own fans toward him.1 red card changed opinions quickly...2017-8-30 10:28:04
The red card aside, he has been largely superb under manager Antonio Conte, but Chelsea lack cover and could really do with bringing more bodies in ahead of a long campaign on multiple fronts.
Many Blues supporters would likely have preferred the younger and more versatile Oxlade-Chamberlain, but there could be some merit to bringing in Rafinha.
The Brazilian has made over 200 appearances for Bayern and during his time there won five Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals and the UEFA Champions League, so he's an experienced winner—he should fit in well at Stamford Bridge in that regard.
The 31-year-old is behind Joshua Kimmich in the pecking order in Bavaria and is in the final year of his deal there, so he might relish the prospect of a late stint at Chelsea as he approaches the twilight of his career.
He'd only be a short-term solution to their lack of cover on the right flank, but he can do a job there this season and should be available fairly cheaply.