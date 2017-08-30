    Chelsea Reportedly Make Offer for Bayern Munich's Rafinha Amid Transfer Rumours

    DORTMUND, GERMANY - AUGUST 05: Rafinha of Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the DFL Supercup 2017 match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Muenchen at Signal Iduna Park on August 5, 2017 in Dortmund, Germany.
    Chelsea have made a "last ditch offer" to sign Rafinha from Bayern Munich.

    That's according to German outlet Bild (h/t Football.London's Oliver Harbord), who reported Chelsea have turned to the full-back after being snubbed by Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

    The Blues are hoping to bring in a player who can provide competition for Victor Moses at right wing-back.

    Goal's Nizaar Kinsella believes Moses is a valuable asset to Chelsea but noted his sending off in last season's FA Cup final has soured his relationship with some sections of their support:

    The red card aside, he has been largely superb under manager Antonio Conte, but Chelsea lack cover and could really do with bringing more bodies in ahead of a long campaign on multiple fronts.

    Many Blues supporters would likely have preferred the younger and more versatile Oxlade-Chamberlain, but there could be some merit to bringing in Rafinha.

    The Brazilian has made over 200 appearances for Bayern and during his time there won five Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals and the UEFA Champions League, so he's an experienced winner—he should fit in well at Stamford Bridge in that regard.

    The 31-year-old is behind Joshua Kimmich in the pecking order in Bavaria and is in the final year of his deal there, so he might relish the prospect of a late stint at Chelsea as he approaches the twilight of his career.

    He'd only be a short-term solution to their lack of cover on the right flank, but he can do a job there this season and should be available fairly cheaply.

