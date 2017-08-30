Olivier Giroud 'Ashamed' After Arsenal's 4-0 Loss to Liverpool, Calls for Change

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has said the team should be "ashamed" of the display turned in during their 4-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Gunners were abysmal at Anfield in the defeat, as the home side cut through them with ease in a lopsided contest. Naturally, criticism has come in spades after the loss, and Giroud said the levels on show were far from good enough from the Arsenal players.

"I was ashamed when I left the pitch against Liverpool," Giroud told French media (h/t Sky Sports News' Dev Trehan). "We have to change something."

Giroud was introduced into the contest in the 62nd minute in the Premier League clash, by which time Liverpool had a three-goal advantage.

It was the second defeat on the road in a row for Arsene Wenger's side, who also disappointed in a 1-0 defeat at Stoke City. Subsequently, after just three games, the pressure has been cranked up on this toiling Arsenal outfit.

Journalist Henry Winter believes the issues at Arsenal run from the boardroom to the dugout and on to the pitch:

Giroud, from a personal point of view, started the season on a high, having netted a dramatic winner in the 4-3 victory over Leicester City.

However, the France international has yet to start a game for the Gunners, being introduced off the bench in all three of the team's Premier League matches so far. It's a similar situation to last season, when he was behind Alexis Sanchez in the pecking order.

Naturally, there has been speculation about Giroud's future at the club as a result, especially with Alexandre Lacazette arriving. But the 30-year-old said he still has big ambitions at Arsenal.

"I have decided to stay," he said, revealing Lyon and Marseille were both interested. "It's my choice, even if everyone does not understand it. I still want to win the Premier League here."

As reported by Phil Kirkbride of Liverpool Echo, Everton also wanted the striker. Journalist Ell Bretland thinks he should jump ship at the Emirates for regular game time:

Giroud looks set to remain at Arsenal for the short-term at least, and few will deny his passion for the cause, nor his affinity for the football club.

With Lacazette in north London, getting on the field consistently will be a challenge for the former Montpellier player. But Giroud brings battling qualities and a physical edge that few in the Arsenal squad can offer. They're attributes the Gunners could do with based on their moribund efforts on the road so far this term.

