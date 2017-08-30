Liverpool's Thomas Lemar Chase Reportedly Not Linked to Philippe Coutinho Future

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Liverpool's pursuit of Monaco winger Thomas Lemar is reportedly independent of Barcelona's hunt for Philippe Coutinho, and the club are flying officials to the principality to thrash out a £74 million deal that will also see Divock Origi move on loan.

MailOnline's Simon Jones reported the Reds are heading to Monaco after making the renewed offer on Tuesday with Origi included as a sweetener.

According to UOL Esporte's Dassler Marques, Lemar is not being chased with the intention of replacing Coutinho, and his arrival would not be an indication the Brazilian will leave.

Per the Daily Star's James Benson, he tweeted: "On Coutinho: sources deny that Liverpool's negotiations for back-up (Lemar and etc) are connected to the sale to Barca. No link."

Lemar is a versatile operator who typically plays on the left but can also be utilised centrally, and he could bring yet more goals and creativity to Liverpool's squad.

He scored 14 times in all competitions last season as well as providing 17 assists.

Despite his ability to play in multiple roles, it's somewhat difficult to see him slotting into the same starting lineup as Coutinho, along with Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The presence of all five attacking players would leave the team dangerously unbalanced.

It's a selection headache manager Jurgen Klopp probably wouldn't mind having, though, as Lemar's arrival on top of Coutinho staying would give the squad a great deal more strength in depth.

If the Brazilian does leave, Liverpool writer Leanne Prescott believes Lemar should become a top priority:

Coutinho's departure would leave the Reds short on creative options behind their front three, and Lemar would be an outstanding candidate to replace him.

Monaco have thus far held firm in regards to the Frenchman, though, per The Telegraph's Jason Burt:

Jones noted that Monaco have just added to their wide options by recruiting Lazio's Keita Balde on Tuesday, which could make them more willing to relent in regards to Lemar, but it could nevertheless be a tricky deal to complete.

Given the difficulties Liverpool face in landing him, it's even more crucial they hold on to Coutinho regardless of whether his future is tied to Lemar or not.