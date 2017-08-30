    EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 3

    Sam TigheWorld Football Tactics Lead WriterAugust 30, 2017

      Still stewing over the fact the international break has arrived so soon and wrecked our stride? Then, choose to relive what has happened so far in the Premier League by taking a look at our comprehensive ranking of the top 100 players so far.

      We have updated our lists to take into account the third and latest weekend of action. It's divided into seven different position groups, and it's based solely on performances in 2017-18.

      In order to be eligible, you have to taken significant part in at least half the games your team has played. Therefore, those who have only featured in one of the three matches so far this season can't feature.

    Goalkeepers

      Another week, another strong Jonas Lossl performance that keeps him top of the goalkeeper rankings. He is expected to return to earth at some point, but he's staving off that eventuality in stoic fashion.

      David De Gea is on three clean sheets, too, but he has been called into action far less often. It's a measure of how superb he is that the Manchester United man can stay alert and make saves such as the one from Leicester City's Andy King in stoppage time on Saturday despite not really being troubled beforehand.

      Fraser Forster and Kasper Schmeichel were both busy during their respective teams’ games, with the latter making a string of fine saves—including one from the penalty spot from Romelu Lukaku

      Top 10 Goalkeepers
      RankPlayerClub
      1Jonas Lossl (Stay)Huddersfield Town
      2David De Gea (+3)Manchester United
      3Jack Butland (-1)Stoke City
      4Jordan Pickford (-1)Everton
      5Ben Foster (-1)West Bromwich Albion
      6Kasper Schmeichel (+3)Leicester City
      7Thibaut Courtois (Stay)Chelsea
      8Lukasz Fabianski (New)Swansea City
      9Fraser Forster (New)Southampton
      10Rob Elliot (New)Newcastle United

    Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

      There's no change in the top two this week as both Antonio Valencia and Allan Nyom impressed again. The former helped Manchester United to a third straight clean sheet, while the latter bullied Jese and delivered a fine cross for Jay Rodriguez to head home for West Bromwich Albion (even if it was his only good cross of the day).

      Joe Gomez's stellar showing for Liverpool sees him promoted to third, and that has forced Southampton's Cedric Soares down one even though he claimed a clean sheet at Huddersfield Town.

      Danilo has moved sections to right-back given he's played the majority of his minutes there, though he might switch back to the lefties at the first time of asking given Kyle Walker's return from suspension soon.

      Top 10 RBs/RWBs
      RankPlayerClub
      1Antonio Valencia (Stay)Manchester United
      2Allan Nyom (Stay)West Brom
      3Joe Gomez (+4)Liverpool
      4Cedric Soares (-1)Southampton
      5Kiko Femenia (New!)Watford
      6Tommy Smith (Stay)Huddersfield
      7Danilo (New!)Manchester City
      8Matthew Lowton (-3)Burnley
      9Victor Moses (Stay)Chelsea
      10Kyle Walker (-2)Manchester City

    Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

      At first glance it might all look rather steady in the left-back zone, but once you get past the top fivewho all remain in positionit starts to get interesting.

      With Andrew Robertson dropping out (not enough games played for Liverpool) and Danilo transferring to the left-back section, we had to pull in two new faces. Say hello to wonder-goal scorer Charlie Daniels, and admirable fill-in Chancel Mbemba.

      There's quite a big gap between the top two and the rest of the pack. Marcos Alonso and Chris Lowe have been so good so far this season.

      Top 10 LBs/LWBs
      RankPlayerClub
      1Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
      2Chris Lowe (Stay)Huddersfield
      3Daley Blind (Stay)Manchester United
      4Ben Davies (Stay)Tottenham Hotspur
      5Ryan Bertrand (Stay)Southampton
      6Charlie Daniels (New!)Bournemouth
      7Chris Brunt (-1)West Bromwich Albion
      8Stephen Ward (+2)Burnley
      9Chancel Mbemba (New!)Newcastle United
      10Leighton Baines (-3)Everton

    Centre-Backs

      Ahmed Hegazi's error for Stoke City's equaliser on Sundaythe first goal West Brom have conceded this seasonmeans he was knocked off top spot this week.

      That led to a direct battle between Eric Bailly and Christopher Schindler to replace him, and it was an incredibly tough call: Neither has conceded a goal so far this season, and both have been the standout performer in their defensive lines.

      Other notably strong performances this week include Kurt Zouma vs. West Brom, Harry Maguire vs. Man Utd and Ben Mee vs. Tottenham.

      Top 20 CBs
      RankPlayerClub
      1Eric Bailly (+2)Manchester United
      2Christopher Schindler (Stay)Huddersfield 
      3Ben Mee (+1)Burnley
      4Zanka (+1)Huddersfield 
      5Phil Jones (+3)Manchester United
      6Kurt Zouma (+1)
      		Stoke City
      7Ahmed Hegazi (-6)West Bromwich Albion
      8James Tarkowski (New!)Burnley
      9Sebastian Prodl (+7) Watford
      10Harry Maguire (+9)Leicester City
      11Sead Kolasinac (Stay)Arsenal
      12Craig Dawson (-3)West Bromwich Albion
      13Ciaran Clark (New!)Newcastle United
      14Cesar Azpilicueta (+3)Chelsea
      15Phil Jagielka (-9)Everton
      16Andreas Christensen (-2)Chelsea
      17Jan Vertonghen (-4)Tottenham 
      18Toby Alderweireld (+3)Tottenham 
      19Maya Yoshida (New!)Southampton
      20Jack Stephens (New!)Southampton

    Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

      Paul Pogba's lively performance during Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Leicester is enough to keep him top of this section. He didn't make it three straight games with a goal, but he did threaten continually and weave through midfield frequently.

      It's not a surprise to see the Frenchman excelling this season, but what may have taken a few back is how effective David Silva has been in his new deeper role; his threaded ball for Gabriel Jesus on Saturday was sublime.

      One to keep an eye on is Abdoulaye Doucoure. All of Watford's central midfielders have played well so far, but he has been the pick of the bunch.

      Top 20 DMs/CMs
      RankPlayerClub
      1Paul Pogba (Stay)Manchester United
      2Aaron Mooy (Stay)Huddersfield
      3Nemanja Matic (Stay)Manchester United
      4Abdoulaye Doucoure (+1)Watford
      5David Silva (+1)Manchester City
      6Emre Can (New!)Liverpool
      7Steven Defour (+4)Burnley
      8N'Golo Kante (+8)Chelsea
      9Mousa Dembele (-2)Tottenham
      10Jack Cork (Stay)Burnley
      11Philip Billing (-1)Huddersfield
      12Oriol Romeu (-4)Southampton
      13Tom Cleverley (+2)Watford
      14Nathaniel Chalobah (-2)Watford
      15Mario Lemina (+2)Southampton
      16Mikel Merino (New!)Newcastle United
      17Idrissa Gueye (-13)Everton
      18Georginio Wijnaldum (New!)Liverpool
      19Darren Fletcher (-4)Stoke City
      20Fernandinho (-3)Manchester City

    Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

      Henrikh Mkhitaryan made it five assists in three games last weekend, delivering the corner which Marcus Rashford smashed home. That's elite-level creativity any playmaker would be proud of.

      Sadio Mane moves up to second after scoring in his third straight game, while his colleague and fellow wing wonder, Mohamed Salah, also moves into the top five. Both were incredible for Liverpool against Arsenal on Sunday.

      This section gets weak towards the tail end, which surprises us. There's definitely far more to come from the Premier League's playmakers this season.

      Top 20 AMs/Wingers
      RankPlayerClub
      1Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Stay)Manchester United
      2Sadio Mane (+1)Liverpool
      3Christian Eriksen (-1)Tottenham
      4Mohamed Salah (+6)Liverpool
      5Marcus Rashford (-1)Manchester United
      6Anthony Martial (Stay)Manchester United
      7Raheem Sterling (+5)Manchester City
      8Dele Alli (+3)Tottenham
      9Juan Mata (-4)Manchester United
      10Richarlison (+3)Watford
      11Elias Kachunga (-3)Huddersfield
      12Nathan Redmond (-3)Southampton
      13Robbie Brady (New!)Burnley
      14Kevin De Bruyne (+2)Manchester City
      15Riyad Mahrez (-8)Leicester City
      16Michail Antonio (-2)West Ham United
      17Tom Ince (+3)Huddersfield
      18Ruben Loftus-Cheek (-2)Crystal Palace
      19Bernardo Silva (New!)Manchester City
      20Matt Phillips (+1)West Brom

    Strikers

      Romelu Lukaku is going to be a tough one to judge all season as usual. Early evidence so far suggests he's going to continue switching between amazing and poorjust as he did last termand cause us our fair share of headaches when ranking him.

      His missed penalty (and missed chance a bit later) did not cost United, so perhaps a little slack can be given. He also forced the (wrongly?) disallowed Juan Mata goal with a firm shot that was fumbled.

      Above him surge Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and Alvaro Morata, who all scored at the weekend and delivered excellent all-round performances.

      Top 10 Strikers
      RankPlayerClub
      1Roberto Firmino (New!)Liverpool
      2Alvaro Morata (New!)Chelsea
      3Gabriel Jesus (New!)Manchester City
      4Romelu Lukaku (-3)Manchester United
      5Dominic Calvert-Lewin (-1)Everton
      6Steve Mounie (-4)Huddersfield
      7Sam Vokes (-4)Burnley
      8Shinji Okazaki (+1)Leicester City
      9Wayne Rooney (-4)Everton
      10Jay Rodriguez (New!)West Bromwich Albion

                       

