EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 3

EPL 100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 3August 30, 2017
Still stewing over the fact the international break has arrived so soon and wrecked our stride? Then, choose to relive what has happened so far in the Premier League by taking a look at our comprehensive ranking of the top 100 players so far.
We have updated our lists to take into account the third and latest weekend of action. It's divided into seven different position groups, and it's based solely on performances in 2017-18.
In order to be eligible, you have to taken significant part in at least half the games your team has played. Therefore, those who have only featured in one of the three matches so far this season can't feature.
Goalkeepers
Another week, another strong Jonas Lossl performance that keeps him top of the goalkeeper rankings. He is expected to return to earth at some point, but he's staving off that eventuality in stoic fashion.
David De Gea is on three clean sheets, too, but he has been called into action far less often. It's a measure of how superb he is that the Manchester United man can stay alert and make saves such as the one from Leicester City's Andy King in stoppage time on Saturday despite not really being troubled beforehand.
Fraser Forster and Kasper Schmeichel were both busy during their respective teams’ games, with the latter making a string of fine saves—including one from the penalty spot from Romelu Lukaku.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Jonas Lossl (Stay)
|Huddersfield Town
|2
|David De Gea (+3)
|Manchester United
|3
|Jack Butland (-1)
|Stoke City
|4
|Jordan Pickford (-1)
|Everton
|5
|Ben Foster (-1)
|West Bromwich Albion
|6
|Kasper Schmeichel (+3)
|Leicester City
|7
|Thibaut Courtois (Stay)
|Chelsea
|8
|Lukasz Fabianski (New)
|Swansea City
|9
|Fraser Forster (New)
|Southampton
|10
|Rob Elliot (New)
|Newcastle United
Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs
There's no change in the top two this week as both Antonio Valencia and Allan Nyom impressed again. The former helped Manchester United to a third straight clean sheet, while the latter bullied Jese and delivered a fine cross for Jay Rodriguez to head home for West Bromwich Albion (even if it was his only good cross of the day).
Joe Gomez's stellar showing for Liverpool sees him promoted to third, and that has forced Southampton's Cedric Soares down one even though he claimed a clean sheet at Huddersfield Town.
Danilo has moved sections to right-back given he's played the majority of his minutes there, though he might switch back to the lefties at the first time of asking given Kyle Walker's return from suspension soon.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Antonio Valencia (Stay)
|Manchester United
|2
|Allan Nyom (Stay)
|West Brom
|3
|Joe Gomez (+4)
|Liverpool
|4
|Cedric Soares (-1)
|Southampton
|5
|Kiko Femenia (New!)
|Watford
|6
|Tommy Smith (Stay)
|Huddersfield
|7
|Danilo (New!)
|Manchester City
|8
|Matthew Lowton (-3)
|Burnley
|9
|Victor Moses (Stay)
|Chelsea
|10
|Kyle Walker (-2)
|Manchester City
Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs
At first glance it might all look rather steady in the left-back zone, but once you get past the top five—who all remain in position—it starts to get interesting.
With Andrew Robertson dropping out (not enough games played for Liverpool) and Danilo transferring to the left-back section, we had to pull in two new faces. Say hello to wonder-goal scorer Charlie Daniels, and admirable fill-in Chancel Mbemba.
There's quite a big gap between the top two and the rest of the pack. Marcos Alonso and Chris Lowe have been so good so far this season.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Marcos Alonso (Stay)
|Chelsea
|2
|Chris Lowe (Stay)
|Huddersfield
|3
|Daley Blind (Stay)
|Manchester United
|4
|Ben Davies (Stay)
|Tottenham Hotspur
|5
|Ryan Bertrand (Stay)
|Southampton
|6
|Charlie Daniels (New!)
|Bournemouth
|7
|Chris Brunt (-1)
|West Bromwich Albion
|8
|Stephen Ward (+2)
|Burnley
|9
|Chancel Mbemba (New!)
|Newcastle United
|10
|Leighton Baines (-3)
|Everton
Centre-Backs
Ahmed Hegazi's error for Stoke City's equaliser on Sunday—the first goal West Brom have conceded this season—means he was knocked off top spot this week.
That led to a direct battle between Eric Bailly and Christopher Schindler to replace him, and it was an incredibly tough call: Neither has conceded a goal so far this season, and both have been the standout performer in their defensive lines.
Other notably strong performances this week include Kurt Zouma vs. West Brom, Harry Maguire vs. Man Utd and Ben Mee vs. Tottenham.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Eric Bailly (+2)
|Manchester United
|2
|Christopher Schindler (Stay)
|Huddersfield
|3
|Ben Mee (+1)
|Burnley
|4
|Zanka (+1)
|Huddersfield
|5
|Phil Jones (+3)
|Manchester United
|6
|Kurt Zouma (+1)
|Stoke City
|7
|Ahmed Hegazi (-6)
|West Bromwich Albion
|8
|James Tarkowski (New!)
|Burnley
|9
|Sebastian Prodl (+7)
|Watford
|10
|Harry Maguire (+9)
|Leicester City
|11
|Sead Kolasinac (Stay)
|Arsenal
|12
|Craig Dawson (-3)
|West Bromwich Albion
|13
|Ciaran Clark (New!)
|Newcastle United
|14
|Cesar Azpilicueta (+3)
|Chelsea
|15
|Phil Jagielka (-9)
|Everton
|16
|Andreas Christensen (-2)
|Chelsea
|17
|Jan Vertonghen (-4)
|Tottenham
|18
|Toby Alderweireld (+3)
|Tottenham
|19
|Maya Yoshida (New!)
|Southampton
|20
|Jack Stephens (New!)
|Southampton
Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders
Paul Pogba's lively performance during Manchester United's 2-0 victory over Leicester is enough to keep him top of this section. He didn't make it three straight games with a goal, but he did threaten continually and weave through midfield frequently.
It's not a surprise to see the Frenchman excelling this season, but what may have taken a few back is how effective David Silva has been in his new deeper role; his threaded ball for Gabriel Jesus on Saturday was sublime.
One to keep an eye on is Abdoulaye Doucoure. All of Watford's central midfielders have played well so far, but he has been the pick of the bunch.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Paul Pogba (Stay)
|Manchester United
|2
|Aaron Mooy (Stay)
|Huddersfield
|3
|Nemanja Matic (Stay)
|Manchester United
|4
|Abdoulaye Doucoure (+1)
|Watford
|5
|David Silva (+1)
|Manchester City
|6
|Emre Can (New!)
|Liverpool
|7
|Steven Defour (+4)
|Burnley
|8
|N'Golo Kante (+8)
|Chelsea
|9
|Mousa Dembele (-2)
|Tottenham
|10
|Jack Cork (Stay)
|Burnley
|11
|Philip Billing (-1)
|Huddersfield
|12
|Oriol Romeu (-4)
|Southampton
|13
|Tom Cleverley (+2)
|Watford
|14
|Nathaniel Chalobah (-2)
|Watford
|15
|Mario Lemina (+2)
|Southampton
|16
|Mikel Merino (New!)
|Newcastle United
|17
|Idrissa Gueye (-13)
|Everton
|18
|Georginio Wijnaldum (New!)
|Liverpool
|19
|Darren Fletcher (-4)
|Stoke City
|20
|Fernandinho (-3)
|Manchester City
Attacking Midfielders/Wingers
Henrikh Mkhitaryan made it five assists in three games last weekend, delivering the corner which Marcus Rashford smashed home. That's elite-level creativity any playmaker would be proud of.
Sadio Mane moves up to second after scoring in his third straight game, while his colleague and fellow wing wonder, Mohamed Salah, also moves into the top five. Both were incredible for Liverpool against Arsenal on Sunday.
This section gets weak towards the tail end, which surprises us. There's definitely far more to come from the Premier League's playmakers this season.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Stay)
|Manchester United
|2
|Sadio Mane (+1)
|Liverpool
|3
|Christian Eriksen (-1)
|Tottenham
|4
|Mohamed Salah (+6)
|Liverpool
|5
|Marcus Rashford (-1)
|Manchester United
|6
|Anthony Martial (Stay)
|Manchester United
|7
|Raheem Sterling (+5)
|Manchester City
|8
|Dele Alli (+3)
|Tottenham
|9
|Juan Mata (-4)
|Manchester United
|10
|Richarlison (+3)
|Watford
|11
|Elias Kachunga (-3)
|Huddersfield
|12
|Nathan Redmond (-3)
|Southampton
|13
|Robbie Brady (New!)
|Burnley
|14
|Kevin De Bruyne (+2)
|Manchester City
|15
|Riyad Mahrez (-8)
|Leicester City
|16
|Michail Antonio (-2)
|West Ham United
|17
|Tom Ince (+3)
|Huddersfield
|18
|Ruben Loftus-Cheek (-2)
|Crystal Palace
|19
|Bernardo Silva (New!)
|Manchester City
|20
|Matt Phillips (+1)
|West Brom
Strikers
Romelu Lukaku is going to be a tough one to judge all season as usual. Early evidence so far suggests he's going to continue switching between amazing and poor—just as he did last term—and cause us our fair share of headaches when ranking him.
His missed penalty (and missed chance a bit later) did not cost United, so perhaps a little slack can be given. He also forced the (wrongly?) disallowed Juan Mata goal with a firm shot that was fumbled.
Above him surge Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and Alvaro Morata, who all scored at the weekend and delivered excellent all-round performances.
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|1
|Roberto Firmino (New!)
|Liverpool
|2
|Alvaro Morata (New!)
|Chelsea
|3
|Gabriel Jesus (New!)
|Manchester City
|4
|Romelu Lukaku (-3)
|Manchester United
|5
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin (-1)
|Everton
|6
|Steve Mounie (-4)
|Huddersfield
|7
|Sam Vokes (-4)
|Burnley
|8
|Shinji Okazaki (+1)
|Leicester City
|9
|Wayne Rooney (-4)
|Everton
|10
|Jay Rodriguez (New!)
|West Bromwich Albion
All statistics via WhoScored.com