Fernando Llorente 'Very Close' to Chelsea Move After Swansea Transfer Talks

Chelsea are reportedly set to complete a deal for Swansea City forward Fernando Llorente.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the Blues may be in a position to wrap up the transfer on Wednesday:

Per AS (h/t Jonathan Spencer of MailOnline), the Premier League champions are "very close" to getting their man. According to Spencer, Swansea want to secure a deal for Wilfried Bony from Manchester City before letting their current forward move to Stamford Bridge.

Llorente arrived from Sevilla last summer for the Welsh outfit and impressed in his debut term.

If it wasn't for the Spain international, the Swans would have found it difficult to stay in the top flight. He netted 15 times for his side and led the line with distinction at the Liberty Stadium.

It appears as though he'll be spending just the one season in south Wales, though, with Antonio Conte keen to link up with the 32-year-old again. Llorente was brought to Juventus during the Chelsea boss' stint in charge of the Turin outfit.

The Spaniard will give the Blues a different option in the final third should the move go ahead. As noted by WhoScored.com, the striker is a lethal finisher:

He's a fantastic option for a team seeking to play direct football. Llorente is indomitable in aerial battles and excellent when operating with his back to goal. While he's unlikely to start ahead of Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi this term, he's a fantastic option to bring on late in games.

Llorente has proved himself to be capable in the Premier League too. While he may not be on the field every week for the Blues, when the squad gets stretched or jaded by the amount of matches they will play this term, he's a dependable option to turn to.