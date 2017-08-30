Washington Redskins: Final Predictions for 53-Man Roster CutsAugust 30, 2017
Washington Redskins: Final Predictions for 53-Man Roster Cuts
Trimming the order at outside linebacker, defensive line, tight end and running back are obvious priorities for the Washington Redskins as the team starts to shape its final 53-man roster for the 2017 NFL season.
The list of cuts at each position will feature some prominent names, including established veterans, along with highly touted draft picks who never lived up to the billing.
As with any team, injuries will also play a significant factor in what the final roster looks like. For the Redskins, it's a problem most evident at nose tackle, where the winner of a crowded competition now faces another year in the NFL wilderness after yet more injury woes.
Find out who makes the final 53 for Washington ahead of the new season.
Who Misses the Cut
RB: Matt Jones, Kenny Hilliard, Keith Marshall
WR: Brian Quick, Jamari Staples, Levern Jacobs, Zach Pascal, Matt Hazel
TE: Niles Paul, E.J. Bibbs, Manasseh Garner
OL: Arie Kouandjio, Vinston Painter, Kendall Pace, John Kling, Kevin Bowen, Kyle Kalis, Isaiah Williams, Ronald Patrick, Lucas Crowley
DL: Matthew Ioannidis, Brandon Banks, Anthony Lanier, Ondre Pipkins, Phil Taylor (Injured Reserve)
LB: Nico Marley, Pete Robertson, Lynden Trail, Ron Thompson, Chris Carter, Trent Murphy (Injured Reserve)
DB: DeAngelo Hall, Will Blackmon, Jeremiah McKinnon, Tevin Homer, Fish Smithson, Stefan McClure
Some prominent names will miss the cut, but none truly surprising given their struggles in recent seasons. Matt Jones misses out at running back because he fumbles too often, has rarely impressed head coach Jay Gruden and was put on the trading block during the 2017 NFL draft.
Similarly, DeAngelo Hall has played some fine football in Washington, but the memories of it are fading following 31 games missed through injury in the last three years. Hall hasn't registered a single turnover in the same timeframe.
Fellow veteran defensive back Will Blackmon has value, but the 32-year-old will find himself pushed out by a youth movement in the secondary, where at least two rookies should figure.
Brian Quick was signed to help steady the ship at wide receiver after DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon left town. Unfortunately, Quick has done little to impress this offseason.
Perhaps the main omissions are along the front seven, which has been rocked by the news Phil Taylor Sr. will miss the season after tearing his quad, according to John Keim of ESPN.com.
It's a nightmare blow for a player who hasn't played since 2014, but was well on his way to winning the starting nose tackle job.
Further back, Nico Marley has won many admirers this offseason thanks to his hustle and enthusiasm. Yet a lack of size will doom him at an inside linebacker rotation likely to be defined by greater bulk and versatility.
Quarterback
Kirk Cousins, Colt McCoy, Nate Sudfeld
Kirk Cousins may have stumbled and bumbled his way through preseason, but he's still Washington's obvious starting quarterback. No. 8 needs to up his game as soon as the real action begins, though, after backup Colt McCoy impressed in exhibition games.
McCoy steadied things in Week 3's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, throwing a touchdown pass after Cousins had only managed to toss a pick-six. As a former starter with the Cleveland Browns, McCoy knows what it takes to lead an offense and has the experience and command of Washington's playbook to make life uncomfortable for Cousins should he falter.
Faltering is a risk for Cousins, and not just because of another year spent adorned with the franchise tag. He is also working with a new group of wide receivers—one boasting talent, but one also far short of the production 1,000-yard duo Jackson and Garcon regularly afforded this offense.
Cousins is no longer surrounded by a supporting cast capable of carrying him to greater heights. Now he has to make this team his own.
Nate Sudfeld should keep his place as clipboard-holder of choice, with the Redskins wise to carry three quarterbacks when there's this much uncertainty about their starter.
Running Back
Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson, Mack Brown
No position has a more important role to play for the Redskins in 2017 than running back. The players who make the cut here must inspire the type of consistent production on the ground missing the last three years and afford Cousins the balance he needs to compensate for any dip in the passing game.
As the de facto starter, Rob Kelley will be the man most often tasked with this vital job. Kelley turned heads last season when he unseated fumble-happy Jones and turned in some solid numbers as a rookie, including 704 yards at a 4.2 average, as well as six rushing touchdowns.
Yet the former undrafted player from Tulane hasn't looked anywhere near as effective for most of this preseason. He managed two yards on three carries against the Baltimore Ravens and nine yards from as many attempts against the Green Bay Packers.
It was no surprise the Redskins lost both games.
Thankfully, Kelley did spark into life during Week 3's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In fact, he was the catalyst for a 23-17 victory, rushing for 57 yards and a score on 10 carries.
Kelley's score, a one-yard run in the second quarter, drew cheers and praise from Cousins, according to Liz Clarke of the Washington Post, a perfect illustration of the quarterback's desire to see his running game pick up the slack this season.
Fortunately for Cousins, Kelley won't have to do it all by himself in 2017, not after the Redskins drafted Samaje Perine in the fourth round. The rookie has been something of a mixed bag this preseason, but he did catch the eye against the Packers by rumbling for 45 yards on eight bruising carries.
Even so, some, including former Redskins tight end Chris Cooley, still believe Perine will eventually supplant Kelley as the team's starter this year, per Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post.
Ideally, it won't matter who is dubbed "starter." Instead, the best-case scenario for the Burgundy and Gold is to be able to rely on a pair of tough, workhorse runners to split carries and work over defenses.
Both Kelley and Perine will be able to count on quality support from Chris Thompson. The quintessential third-down back may be more of a factor in the passing game this season, but he still proved his chops as a runner in 2016.
Thompson had career-highs for carries (68) and rushing yards (356) last season. He will again be a matchup nightmare in certain offensive personnel groupings.
If Washington carries a fourth back, and the team should, Mack Brown remains intriguing. He's interesting because he boasts the natural speed and acceleration you just can't teach.
Brown has also impressed those who matter at Redskins Park, per CSNMidAtlantic.com's Rich Tandler: "The coaches like Brown for his special teams ability and some in the organization are very high on his future as a runner."
Such versatility should keep Brown on the roster.
Wide Reciever
Terrelle Pryor Sr., Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Ryan Grant, Maurice Harris, Robert Davis
If Washington's running backs are under pressure, then the heat is well and truly on for the team's wide receivers this season.
This is a group of new faces and unproven youngsters being asked to replace two of football's most prolific pass-catching playmakers. It won't be easy, and much of the Redskins' success on offense will depend on how quickly this group gets up to speed and assimilates with Cousins.
A lot will depend on whether Terrelle Pryor Sr. delivers on his talent. The converted quarterback was the standout player for the NFL's worst team in 2016, the 1-15 Cleveland Browns.
Pryor topped 1,000 yards in his first season as a wideout, despite catching passes from a carousel of calamitous quarterbacks. His performances were proof of an athletic phenom, one with the vertical speed, raw power and flair for the big play to dominate against any secondary in the league.
So far, Pryor has merely teased Redskins fans with what he might do. He was spectacular during training camp, less so in preseason. Still, the Redskins find themselves heavily reliant on the 6'4", 223-pound 28-year-old proving last season was no fluke.
Washington needs Pryor to deliver because the other receivers on the roster can't match his game-breaking qualities. Jamison Crowder might, assuming one of the rare draft successes of former general manager Scot McCloughan can build on last season's impressive 67-catch haul.
Frankly, the Redskins need Crowder to be on form as much as they are counting on Pryor. It doesn't help when 2016 first-rounder Josh Doctson continues to be plagued by injury problems.
Doctson's issues staying healthy mean Ryan Grant's place must remain secure. Gruden loves Grant, despite John Keim of ESPN.com being concerned the former fifth-round pick "just doesn't make big plays."
Yet Grant is sure-handed and can work the middle. The contrast to those skills is offered by this year's sixth-round pick Robert Davis and ex-undrafted free agent Maurice Harris.
Both are big targets, with each standing 6'3" and able to stretch the field. Davis has already endeared himself to Gruden this offseason, while Harris made a positive impression against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 last season, per Alaina Getzenberg of the team's official website.
This group is woefully short on experience but has the potential to surprise a few and collect big plays in bunches.
Tight End
Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, Jeremy Sprinkle, Derek Carrier
Jordan Reed may be made of glass, but he is also one of the more dynamic move tight ends in the NFL when healthy. Reed is still the main man in this rotation, as well as the key to the success of this season's passing game.
Not only will Reed still be counted on for big plays, but Vernon Davis will also still be expected to chip in with his share of clutch catches. In fact, more from Davis this season will help offset any further injury problems involving Reed.
The top two spots on this particular depth chart are locked down, but things get trickier when you look beyond them. Washington used a fifth-round pick on Jeremy Sprinkle, who boasts a big frame at 6'5" and 252 pounds.
Sprinkle also offers some chops as a playmaker in the passing game, although the Redskins are yet to use them, with the rookie having caught just one pass this preseason. What Sprinkle needs to do to ensure he makes the cut is prove he can block.
If he can put his bulk to good use in the trenches, the former Arkansas product will push Niles Paul off the roster. The latter is a dependable presence on special teams and offers some skills as a receiver. However, injuries have been a major issue for a veteran who has made just eight starts the last three years.
Avoiding injury has also been a problem for Derek Carrier, but the 27-year-old has been in action this preseason, reeling in a touchdown pass against the Bengals. Carrier is also a better blocker than Paul, a potentially decisive factor for a team looking for superior blockers at this position, per Tandler of CSNMidAtlantic.com: "[They] would like to have someone who can catch passes as the blocking tight end rather than using backup tackle Ty Nsekhe at that spot."
It will come down to Paul and Sprinkle for the final place here, with the rookie naturally offering the greater upside than the brittle 28-year-old.
Offensive Line
Trent Williams, Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses, Ty Nsekhe, Chase Roullier, Tyler Catalina
The Redskins' front five is relatively set at the starting positions, despite uneven—to put it politely—showings during preseason. It means Trent Williams and Morgan Moses will continue at tackle, while Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao will again be the guards.
If there is one obvious question mark among the starters, it's at center. Spencer Long has never completely convinced since switching from guard. He's also had injury problems this offseason.
In his absence, rookie sixth-rounder Chase Roullier has taken his chance to impress. Writing for ESPN.com, Keim lauded Roullier's potential to win the starting job as a rookie:
"He made his first start with Spencer Long injured and handled himself well. Long will start when he returns, but if he can’t make it back for the season opener Roullier has shown this summer he won’t be overwhelmed. He’s smart, can anchor and worked his combo blocks well Sunday."
Of the depth players, Nsekhe has obvious value as a swing tackle who can also line up as a jumbo tight end. Cover for guard will come one of two undrafted rookies, Kyle Kalis or Tyler Catalina, both of whom have made 2015 fourth-round pick Arie Kouandjio surplus to requirements this offseason.
Catalina may be the safer choice, because at 6'6" and 325 pounds, he could also fill in at tackle at a push. Versatility is the most prized trait teams seek for their reserve linemen.
Defensive Line
Jonathan Allen, Terrell McClain, Stacy McGee, Ziggy Hood, Joey Mbu, A.J. Francis
Defensive line was looking like the most improved and most settled position on Washington's roster, until Taylor's injury. Now without the man who was set to make the pivotal starting nose tackle job his own, the Redskins must reassess their options.
Fortunately for Washington, Stacy McGee, Terrell McClain and Ziggy Hood can all play over center. The latter even impressed as a 0-technique at times last season. Similarly, McGee has made a solid start to his Redskins career this offseason.
By contrast, McClain has struggled, but this writer maintains the ex-Dallas Cowboys starter can be a commanding nose guard if the schemes are tweaked to accommodate his particular set of skills.
A varied skill-set will be be something seen often from top rookie Jonathan Allen, who will initially make one end spot his own but will ultimately be moved all over the front by defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.
Without Taylor, the Redskins could add a nose tackle off the veteran scrapheap, which would frankly be a smart move. Yet if there's nobody they like, the Burgundy and Gold can be content with giving roster spots to beefy duo A.J. Francis and Joey Mbu.
Outside Linebacker
Ryan Anderson, Junior Galette, Preston Smith, Ryan Kerrigan
Take a good look at this picture. It's what Junior Galette looks like in an actual game for the Redskins.
After two-straight years on the treatment table, the 29-year-old finally made his debut against the Bengals. Although he hardly stood out, Galette's low-key return offered a huge boost to Washington's D'.
The veteran can offset the loss of Trent Murphy, who will spend the season on injured reserve after tearing his ACL. Murphy was already set to miss four games through suspension, making Galette's return all the more timely.
Galette hasn't played properly since 2014, but he'll earn a roster spot because of his innate ability to collapse the edge and get to the quarterback. He's got the first-step takeoff and closing speed few of Washington's other players at this position can lay claim to.
At the least, Galette has the makings of an invaluable situational pass-rusher in 2017.
A situational role is likely, since this year's second-round pick Ryan Anderson should nail down the starting job. Anderson won't be as spectacular as Galette, but he'll be a solid pro,who will do the unfashionable things, such as setting the edge against the run, consistently well.
Murphy's injury also offers a reprieve to Preston Smith, who disappointed mightily in his second season. No. 94 has also endured his own injury struggles this year, including an ankle problem. However, Smith did log a sack against the Packers before seeing the field against the Bengals.
He must make the most of what may be his last chance in Washington this season.
There is no such question about Ryan Kerrigan's place, as he remains the one established playmaker on the Redskins' front seven.
Inside Linebacker
Zach Brown, Mason Foster, Will Compton, Martrell Spaight
Things will be better at inside linebacker, so long as Zach Brown and Mason Foster win the starting roles. Fortunately, both have been making strong cases to do so this preseason, according to Mike Jones of the Washington Post.
It's good news for a defense needing more range and athleticism at middle linebacker than Will Compton can offer. Compton will remain on the roster, though, thanks to his starting experience and commendable, high-effort style.
Who joins Compton as the Redskins' primary depth player at inside linebacker is an intriguing question. Marley has been one of the stories of this offseason thanks to his all-action displays, but Martrell Spaight is the more logical choice to make the final 53.
Spaight makes more sense because of his 243-pound frame. Manusky has traditionally preferred bigger inside linebackers than 5'8", 200-pounder Marley.
He coached Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman with the San Francisco 49ers while having 242-pounder D'Qwell Jackson and Jerrell Freeman, 236 pounds, plug the middle for the Indianapolis Colts.
Cornerback
Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland, Fabian Moreau, Kendall Fuller, Quinton Dunbar, Joshua Holsey
If things go to plan, cornerback could wind up being the strongest position group on Washington's roster. Things going to plan will mean established veterans performing consistently, along with unheralded youngsters quickly making the grade.
The former should be a given with Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland having a lock on the primary starting spots. Norman is the lone shutdown corner on the roster, thanks to a potent mix of physicality and opportunism. The 29-year-old needs to live up to his billing this season.
Breeland will be under a different kind of pressure—the burden of delivering in a contract year. He's a pending free agent in 2018 and could feel the heat from second-year man Kendall Fuller and rookie third-rounder Fabian Moreau.
Both have the size and versatility to take Breeland's spot on the outside. Fuller battled injuries as a rookie in 2016 but has done enough this offseason to win the starting role in the slot, per CSNMidAtlantic's JP Finlay.
Moreau showed coverage skills and a knack for big plays on special teams during his debut against the Packers, per Stephen Czarda of the team's official website. Fellow draftee Joshua Holsey, taken in the seventh round this year, has also made his share of plays, recording a sack and a pass breakup through three weeks of preseason.
If Fuller, Moreau and Holsey all quickly get up to speed, Washington will boast one of the deepest and most capable cornerback rotations in football.
Safety
Su'a Cravens, D.J. Swearinger, Deshazor Everett, Montae Nicholson, Josh Harvey-Clemons
Safety remains a position in flux, evidenced by Washington's rather scattershot approach to filling out the depth chart. Hybrid players, a journeyman veteran and untested rookies have been thrown together.
Yet what this rotation lacks in experience and accomplishment, it should make up for in physicality.
The obvious starters are Su'a Cravens, once he's back from injury, and D.J. Swearinger. Cravens spent 2016 as a linebacker in sub-package sets but has wisely been transitioned back to his natural position for his second year. Swearinger has played on three other NFL teams but can operate at both spots and attacks downfield quickly.
The best of the rest is Deshazor Everett, a big hitter and a factor on special teams. Fourth-round rookie Montae Nicholson and seventh-round pick Josh Harvey-Clemons should round out the depth.
The latter has played linebacker this preseason, and his ability to operate at both spots is one more reason why Marley won't make the cut.
Special Teams
K: Dustin Hopkins
P: Tress Way
LS: Nick Sundberg
The Redskins should be settled enough in the kicking game, provided both Tress Way and Dustin Hopkins build on solid preseason showings. In particular, punter Way has played well, impressing against the Packers in Week 2, according to Tandler of CSNMidAtlantic.com.
Way and Hopkins both need to improve on fairly drab performances throughout 2016. Special teams can be a strength for the Redskins in the new season, but only if the team's kicking chores are capably handled.
Washington is shaping up to enter the season with a roster younger at key positions. It's a risk, given the unproven nature of youth, but a gamble able to pay off big time if more than a few youngsters take teams by surprise and make key plays.
The enthusiasm of youth, along with being able to put more speed on the field, could ultimately prove the catalyst for a return to the playoffs after the Redskins narrowly missed out a year ago.