Washington Redskins: Final Predictions for 53-Man Roster Cuts

3 of 12

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson, Mack Brown

No position has a more important role to play for the Redskins in 2017 than running back. The players who make the cut here must inspire the type of consistent production on the ground missing the last three years and afford Cousins the balance he needs to compensate for any dip in the passing game.

As the de facto starter, Rob Kelley will be the man most often tasked with this vital job. Kelley turned heads last season when he unseated fumble-happy Jones and turned in some solid numbers as a rookie, including 704 yards at a 4.2 average, as well as six rushing touchdowns.

Yet the former undrafted player from Tulane hasn't looked anywhere near as effective for most of this preseason. He managed two yards on three carries against the Baltimore Ravens and nine yards from as many attempts against the Green Bay Packers.

It was no surprise the Redskins lost both games.

Thankfully, Kelley did spark into life during Week 3's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. In fact, he was the catalyst for a 23-17 victory, rushing for 57 yards and a score on 10 carries.

Kelley's score, a one-yard run in the second quarter, drew cheers and praise from Cousins, according to Liz Clarke of the Washington Post, a perfect illustration of the quarterback's desire to see his running game pick up the slack this season.

Fortunately for Cousins, Kelley won't have to do it all by himself in 2017, not after the Redskins drafted Samaje Perine in the fourth round. The rookie has been something of a mixed bag this preseason, but he did catch the eye against the Packers by rumbling for 45 yards on eight bruising carries.

Even so, some, including former Redskins tight end Chris Cooley, still believe Perine will eventually supplant Kelley as the team's starter this year, per Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post.

Ideally, it won't matter who is dubbed "starter." Instead, the best-case scenario for the Burgundy and Gold is to be able to rely on a pair of tough, workhorse runners to split carries and work over defenses.

Both Kelley and Perine will be able to count on quality support from Chris Thompson. The quintessential third-down back may be more of a factor in the passing game this season, but he still proved his chops as a runner in 2016.

Thompson had career-highs for carries (68) and rushing yards (356) last season. He will again be a matchup nightmare in certain offensive personnel groupings.

If Washington carries a fourth back, and the team should, Mack Brown remains intriguing. He's interesting because he boasts the natural speed and acceleration you just can't teach.

Brown has also impressed those who matter at Redskins Park, per CSNMidAtlantic.com's Rich Tandler: "The coaches like Brown for his special teams ability and some in the organization are very high on his future as a runner."

Such versatility should keep Brown on the roster.