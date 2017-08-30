Oakland Raiders: Final Predictions for 53-Man Roster Cuts

5 of 9

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tackles: Donald Penn, Marshall Newhouse, Vadal Alexander, David Sharpe

Guards: Kelechi Osemele, Gabe Jackson, Jon Feliciano

Center: Rodney Hudson, Ian Silberman

Donald Penn rejoined his team days before the third preseason game and took the field with the starters. Fortunately, he stayed in shape during his holdout and didn't miss a beat against the Cowboys.

On Saturday, Marshall Newhouse seamlessly shifted to right tackle and sealed the edge on Washington's 19-yard run in the first half. Vadal Alexander didn't show enough through three games to earn the starting position. He also committed a costly penalty that erased Jamize Olawale's 56-yard run. Penalties have plagued the LSU product during his time with the starters.

Here's a new name cracking the final roster, but it's a well-deserved addition. Offensive line coach Mike Tice spoke glowingly about Ian Silberman's transition from guard to center after the Raiders' preseason-opener:

"He's probably been the biggest story on the line the whole training camp. He had not snapped a ball in practice. He had not snapped a ball in a game. He played every snap in the game at center and did very well. Had one mental and the mental he had, he stepped with the wrong foot. I'm very proud of him.”

Naturally, Silberman plays the guard position, but his versatility as an interior lineman should boost his stock high enough to earn a roster spot.

Silver and Black Pride writer Levi Damien noted the third-year pro's progression to the second-team offense:

"Initially Silberman was third team behind Rodney Hudson and returning practice squad center, Oni Omoile. But soon he would move up to second team ahead of Omoile and hasn't looked back and last Saturday, the first team interior line not playing in the game, and Feliciano still not all the way back, Silberman ended up being the only Raiders player to play every snap."

Most fans wouldn't recognize Silberman without his Raiders jersey, but he could see time on the field as a backup if necessary.