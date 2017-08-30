US Open Tennis 2017 Schedule: Replay TV Coverage, Live Stream for Wednesday Draw

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

If you missed Tuesday's action at the 2017 U.S. Open, you missed some of the best tennis of the year.

While still in its early days, some big names—not surprisingly—are making their way through the tournament's opening rounds. Rafael Nadal was able to defeat Dusan Lajovic in straight sets (7-6, 6-2, 6-2) and Madison Keys, the young American with a bright future ahead of her, was able to outplay Elise Mertens (6-3, 7-6).

But perhaps the most noteworthy and entertaining match of the day wasn't even an upset. Roger Federer, widely-regarded as one of the best to ever play the sport, was taken to the fifth set by 19-year-old American Frances Tiafoe that you had to see to believe.

Even ESPN's Michael Wilbon couldn't believe what he was witnessing:

If today's slate of matches can be half as entertaining as Federer vs. Tiafoe, then we're all in for a treat.

Each match will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2. For those interested in live-streaming every match, each fixture will be streamed on WatchESPN.

And if you miss any of Wednesday action, the Tennis Channel will carry replays of television coverage throughout the day. The first match will begin at 11:00 a.m., ET.

For the full breakdown of each match, head to the U.S. Open official website for the full schedule.

Match to watch

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Now that we can all catch our breath after Tuesday's action, it's time to look ahead at this afternoon's matchups. Venus Williams will be taking the court in the Round of 64 at 7:00 p.m. ET against France's Oceane Dodin. For Williams, she's not just playing for herself in this year's U.S. Open, she's also playing for her sister, Serena.

Williams opened up about her and her sister's relationship, including how Serena's pregnancy is affecting both of them, per The New York Post:

“It’s definitely a different experience, especially for she and I, because we spent our whole lives focused, so focused on work. So when you have an experience that is not work, it’s pretty intense. That’s all we do, is work and train and focus. It’s a completely different experience for both us.’’

It's not often that either Williams sister shows a crack in the armor around the time of competition, but this just goes to show the maturity of two of the world's top tennis players.

Venus, who made her first appearance in the U.S. Open 20 years ago back in 1997, is looking to add another trophy to her already illustrious tennis career. To do that, she'll have to get past Dodin, a fast-rising 20-year-old who is currently ranked No. 48 in the world, according to WTA Tennis.