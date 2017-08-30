WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 29

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The August 29 episode of SmackDown Live featured the laying of the foundation for the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on October 8.

Rivalries continued, victories were had and management continued to introduce new stars to fans.

One of those Superstars was Shelton Benjamin, who returned to the company for the first time in seven years. With Chad Gable, he defeated The Ascension in tag team action and looked like he just stepped out of 2010 WWE.

It was a triumphant return to television, something Mike Kanellis could not claim.

The former Ring of Honor and TNA star saw his hardships continue as he lost to Bobby Roode in what can best be described a squash.

The Singh Brothers stood out for the right reasons while Rusev had another difficult night of WWE television.

Find out why those aforementioned Superstars were labeled "winner" or "loser" with this recap of Tuesday's USA Network broadcast.