WWE SmackDown Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from August 29
The August 29 episode of SmackDown Live featured the laying of the foundation for the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on October 8.
Rivalries continued, victories were had and management continued to introduce new stars to fans.
One of those Superstars was Shelton Benjamin, who returned to the company for the first time in seven years. With Chad Gable, he defeated The Ascension in tag team action and looked like he just stepped out of 2010 WWE.
It was a triumphant return to television, something Mike Kanellis could not claim.
The former Ring of Honor and TNA star saw his hardships continue as he lost to Bobby Roode in what can best be described a squash.
The Singh Brothers stood out for the right reasons while Rusev had another difficult night of WWE television.
Find out why those aforementioned Superstars were labeled "winner" or "loser" with this recap of Tuesday's USA Network broadcast.
Winner: Shelton Benjamin
Shelton Benjamin may be a step or two slower than he was at his peak but he exploded into the ring with the energy of a Superstar younger than he, feeding off the energy of the fans in Arkansas.
The three-time intercontinental champion returned to in-ring action in WWE Tuesday night, teaming with Chad Gable to defeat The Ascension.
For Benjamin, the triumphant return was over a year in the making. After failing a physical that uncovered a serious rotator cuff issue in need of surgery last summer, he impressed in his first match back with the company.
While teaming him with Gable may be a questionable decision given what appeared to be a singles push for the former Olympian, Benjamin has the opportunity to ease himself back into the squared circle and teach Gable the nuances of what it takes to be a successful star in Vince McMahon's company.
It is the perfect role for a talented veteran trying to find his feet again in a company he once enjoyed tremendous success in.
Loser: Mike Kanellis
It was fairly clear from the moment he and wife Maria set foot on the stage at Money in the Bank that Mike Kanellis was going to struggle to get over in the gimmick handed down to him from WWE Creative. The Power of Love is not a gimmick that resonates with fans, nor is it one that gives him the opportunity to showcase his abilities to his fullest.
He fell out of favor quickly and Tuesday night, was essentially used as a jobber to put Bobby Roode over.
Kanellis waited for his entire career to make it to WWE. Like so many before him, he was dealt a character that was not reflective of what he did best and now, he is finding out just how difficult it is to succeed when shoehorned into a role that is unreflective of your skill set or personality.
Hopefully, he will have a second shot at a first impression somewhere down the line but for right now, he looks like the proverbial fish-out-of-water and it is hurting his perception among fans.
Winners: The Singh Brothers
If you already could not stand The Singh Brothers and their incessant cheating on behalf of WWE champion Jinder Mahal, odds are you really cannot stand them following Tuesday's show.
Recognizing they had severely disappointed Mahal with their inability to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura in a Handicap match last week, they begged, pleaded and degraded themselves in the name of forgiveness.
They even offered to get on their knees and kiss their charge's feet, drawing a chorus of boos from fans.
It fit their characters, though.
To this point, Sunil and Samir have been loyal soldiers, doing whatever they can to help Mahal succeed. Why not? He plucked them from obscurity in the cruiserweight division and brought them along for the ride in his main event run.
They have been essential to his success and he has been more than beneficial for their professional careers. It makes sense that they would owe a great deal of gratitude to the WWE champion.
Their show of loyalty only further infuriated the WWE Universe and left it wondering how far they will go to ensure Mahal remains atop the SmackDown Live roster.
The sign of great, pesky, annoying heels.
Loser: Rusev
Anyone who thought the seconds-long SummerSlam loss to Randy Orton would awaken a beast in Rusev and lead to a renewed singles push found out just how wrong they were Tuesday night.
Rusev teamed with Jinder Mahal to face Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of the evening and if you guessed he was only there to eat the pinfall, give yourself a pat on the back.
The Bulgarian Brute endured Kinshasa from Nakamura and had his shoulders pinned to the mat, a position he is increasingly finding himself in.
For whatever reason, Rusev has found himself on the wrong end of the pencil, a Superstar at the mercy of WWE Creative and whose credibility is diminishing on a seemingly weekly basis.
It is a major disappointment for fans who watched him develop into one of the best heels in wrestling not all that long ago, only to have his career take an unfortunate twist somewhere along the line.