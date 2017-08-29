Dez Bryant Donates $50,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant joined the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts Tuesday with a $50,000 donation.

Bryant posted a receipt of his donation on his Twitter page which read "we're proud of the fact that 100 [percent] of disaster donations to The Salvation Army go towards disaster relief":

Bryant's Cowboys have been in the news regarding the hurricane after the NFL announced their Thursday preseason contest against the Houston Texans would be moved from NRG Stadium to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As David Helman of the Cowboys' official website shared, the Cowboys announced proceeds from the ticket sales for the game would be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund:

What's more, the NFL announced the NFL Foundation and the Texans would donate $1 million each to the relief efforts.

Perhaps nobody on the Texans has been more involved in the relief efforts than defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who started a fundraiser. He has been asking for donations and providing updates on his Twitter page and recently said the new goal was $5 million after surpassing the $4 million mark:

The Tennessee Titans got involved with Watt and announced owner Amy Adams Strunk made a $1 million donation to the effort.