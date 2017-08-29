Dez Bryant Donates $50,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Dez Bryant Donates $50,000 to Hurricane Harvey Relief FundAugust 29, 2017
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant joined the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts Tuesday with a $50,000 donation.
Bryant posted a receipt of his donation on his Twitter page which read "we're proud of the fact that 100 [percent] of disaster donations to The Salvation Army go towards disaster relief":
Dez Bryant @DezBryant
https://t.co/xzPrbGkfuF2017-8-30 02:46:53
Bryant's Cowboys have been in the news regarding the hurricane after the NFL announced their Thursday preseason contest against the Houston Texans would be moved from NRG Stadium to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
As David Helman of the Cowboys' official website shared, the Cowboys announced proceeds from the ticket sales for the game would be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund:
David Helman @HelmanDC
Everything you need to know about tickets, etc., for Cowboys-Texans on Thurs. 👇🏼 All proceeds to go to storm relief. https://t.co/29iqBWWuKM2017-8-29 22:33:27
What's more, the NFL announced the NFL Foundation and the Texans would donate $1 million each to the relief efforts.
Perhaps nobody on the Texans has been more involved in the relief efforts than defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who started a fundraiser. He has been asking for donations and providing updates on his Twitter page and recently said the new goal was $5 million after surpassing the $4 million mark:
JJ Watt @JJWatt
$4 MILLION! New Goal: $5 Million. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM https://t.co/HRffs6YcrD2017-8-30 00:09:09
The Tennessee Titans got involved with Watt and announced owner Amy Adams Strunk made a $1 million donation to the effort.