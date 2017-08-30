US Open Tennis 2017: TV Schedule, Start Times for Wednesday Night Draw

DON EMMERT/Getty Images

Heavy rains played havoc with the U.S. Open Tuesday, but a better weather forecast should allow the tournament to get back on schedule during the third day of competition.

Stars Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were able to play their first-round matches Tuesday without interruption because they played under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Both players moved on, although Federer was forced to play five sets against unseeded American teenager Frances Tiafoe before the Swiss finally advanced.

"I think in many ways people were hoping for a great battle between a Next Gen [the name associated with the up-and-coming players] and an established player," Federer said, per Sandra Harwitt of USA Today. "You don't want to see a one-sided battle, so I think the people got what they wanted to see. And then at the end there was the drama."

Nadal and Federer will return to action Thursday for second-round matches, and the Wednesday night draw should see some competitive matches involving up-and-coming players as well as a few veterans. ESPN will televise afternoon matches through 6 p.m., while ESPN2 will take over at that time and continue to televise through 11 p.m. The Tennis Channel will finish the television schedule with its hour-long wrap-up show at 11 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany has a chance to go a long way in the tournament, and he faces Borna Coric of Croatia in the second round at 7:30 p.m. ET in a match scheduled for the grandstand.

Zverev won the Rogers Cup tournament in Montreal earlier this summer, defeating Federer in the final in straight sets. The German defeated Darian King in straight sets in his first-round match, and he has a 46-14 match record this year while winning five tournaments and earning nearly $3.4 million in prize money.

Zverev has won 81 percent of his service games, and he can become even more dangerous in that area if he can improve his second serve a bit. He has also shown he can take advantage of his break points, converting 43 percent of those opportunities.

Hard-serving American Sam Querrey, the No. 17 seed in the tournament, will face unseeded Israeli Dudi Sela at 7:30 p.m. on Court 5.

Querrey overpowered Gilles Simon, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4, in his first-round match, and he has a 30-16 match record this season to go along with two tournament championships and more than $1.6 million in earnings.

The 29-year-old has won 85 percent of his service games this year, and that weapon has long been one of the strongest parts of his game. However, Querrey often struggles when returning serve, and he has won just 18 percent of his opponents' service games.

On the women's side, ninth-seeded Venus Williams returns to action against Oceane Dodin of France in a 7 p.m. match at Ashe.

Williams was pushed hard in her first-round match by Viktoria Kuzmova, as she survived by a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 score.

The 37-year-old Williams made it all the way to the Wimbledon final before losing to Garbine Muguruza in the championship match. Williams is a savvy veteran at this point in her career, and she has to get by on guile because her power has waned.

Williams has just 142 aces this year compared to 191 double-faults. She can win long rallies because she moves her opponents around and forces mistakes and misses with her accuracy.

Fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki will take on Ekaterina Makarova at 8:30 p.m. on Court 17. Wozniacki defeated Mihaela Buzarnescu in straight sets in her opening-round match, and she has been having a solid season.

Wozniacki has a 48-17 record this season and has won more than $2.1 million in prize money. Wozniacki is the fifth-ranked player on the women's tour, and she is a former No. 1 who has been playing consistently this season, even though she is still looking for her first tournament victory.

Here's a look at the full tournament schedule for Wednesday, as well as predictions on selected Wednesday night matches:

John Isner (10) over Hyeon Chung

Marin Cilic (5) over Florian Mayer

Sam Querrey (17) over Dudi Sela

Alexander Zverev (4) over Borna Coric

Venus Williams (9) over Oceane Dodin

Petra Kvitova (13) over Alize Cornet

Caroline Wozniacki (5) over Ekaterina Makarova