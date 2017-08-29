    Kevin Mawae to Be Inducted into Jets Ring of Honor

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 29, 2017

    HOUSTON - OCTOBER 19: Kevin Mawae #68 of the New York Jets signals before game play against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on October 19, 2003 in Houston, Texas. The Jets defeated the Texans 19-14. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
    Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

    The New York Jets will induct former center Kevin Mawae into their Ring of Honor, according to Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site.

    The ceremony will come on Oct. 1 for the Jets' Week 4 home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Mawae played for New York from 1998-2005, retiring in 2010 after playing the last four seasons of his career as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

    Beginning his career with the Seattle Seahaws in 1994, Mawae played for 16 years, earning eight Pro Bowl appearances and three first-team All-Pro selections.

    Mawae's best years came with the Jets, where he started every game in seven of his eight seasons. He helped the team reach the AFC Championship Game in 1998 while reaching the playoffs three more times. The franchise has only gone to the playoffs three times total in the 11 years since he left.

    Per Pro Football Reference, he even led the team in approximate value three times in his stretch with the Jets, not an easy task for a center.

    "The New York Jets mean a lot to me," he said. "People asked me when I retired where do I associate myself with more and there's no doubt after eight years in New York. The highlight and apex of my career was spent here. I'm a New York Jet now and I always will be."

    The 46-year-old also sent a thank you video on his Twitter account Tuesday after hearing the news of his honor:

    Former teammates Curtis Martin and Wayne Chrebet are already in the Jets' Ring of Honor.

