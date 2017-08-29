WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 29

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Last week's 205 Live featured the debut of Enzo Amore in the cruiserweight division, and it might be the best move he could have made for his career.

Enzo is an entertaining personality, but he was struggling after his split from Big Cass. With the 7-foot Superstar out with an injury, there was nothing left for Amore to do on Raw.

His first match in the division happened on Raw, but he made his 205 Live in-ring debut this week in a six-man tag match.

We were also treated to a No Disqualification match between The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher along with a rematch between Rich Swann and Ariya Daivari.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.