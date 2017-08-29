WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 29

WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 29August 29, 2017
Last week's 205 Live featured the debut of Enzo Amore in the cruiserweight division, and it might be the best move he could have made for his career.
Enzo is an entertaining personality, but he was struggling after his split from Big Cass. With the 7-foot Superstar out with an injury, there was nothing left for Amore to do on Raw.
His first match in the division happened on Raw, but he made his 205 Live in-ring debut this week in a six-man tag match.
We were also treated to a No Disqualification match between The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher along with a rematch between Rich Swann and Ariya Daivari.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's 205 Live.
The Brian Kendrick vs. Jack Gallagher (No DQ)
- Gallagher wearing normal clothes instead of his usual attire made it easier to take him seriously as a dangerous man.
- Gallagher was busted wide open after being slammed into the ring steps several times.
- Most of the match was entertaining, but it slowed down when the doctor had to check on Gallagher's wound.
The first match of the night featured Kendrick taking on Gallagher in a No Disqualification match. This might be the final chapter of their story.
The thing about 205 Live that separates it from Raw and SmackDown is feuds can start and end on the show instead of needing a pay-per-view for the final encounter. The cruiserweight division usually only gets one PPV match, if any at all, so the brand can tell complete stories on its own.
Gentleman Jack took control early and kept the upper hand as he and Kendrick took the fight into the crowd. It seemed like every time Kendrick tried to mount some offense, Gallagher had his number.
Kendrick eventually took over thanks to a few shots from a kendo stick. He delivered a DDT right into the ring bell before locking in a submission using the kendo stick to get the win.
Grade: B-
Rich Swann vs. Ariya Daivari
- Daivari continued to pay homage to great Iranian wrestlers this week.
- TJP faking his injury was a great heel move. We don't see stuff like that as much as we used to.
- An episode of 205 Live without a Neville promo doesn't feel right.
Swann challenged Daivari to this rematch after The Persian Lion defeated him two weeks ago thanks to a distraction from TJP.
Swann's frenemy sat with the commentary team and claimed his issues with Swann were all in the past. He cheered Swann on, but he still made sure to mention how much better he was than the dancing machine.
Daivari tried to steal one of TJP's crutches to use as a weapon, but TJP stopped him and Swann was able to win with a simple roll-up.
Daivari attacked TJP after the match, which forced TJP to reveal his injury was fake the whole time as he took Daivari out with his trademark brand of offense.
The match itself was average, but the reveal at the end was a nice addition to the story he and Swann have been telling for the past couple of months.
Grade: C
Gulak, Nese and Dar vs. Amore, Alexander and Metalik
- Enzo trying to give his partners a pep talk backstage was kind of funny, but not as funny as a segment involving Enzo should have been.
- Gulak didn't have his usual megaphone or picket sign with him this week. Maybe he is dropping that part of the gimmick.
- There must be a special store where Enzo shops for the ugliest clothes in the world.
The main event of the evening featured Amore teaming up with Cedric Alexander and Gran Metalik to take on Tony Nese, Drew Gulak and Noam Dar.
It was great to see these competitors in the main event, especially considering how poorly used most of them have been since the inception of the cruiserweight division.
We all know Amore isn't the best wrestler in the world. His strength is his ability to cut a promo, but he faltered a little in that department this week.
This was a relatively basic six-man match. Both teams had periods where they were in control, and there was one moment when all six men were brawling in the ring.
The high-flyers were given a chance to show off their skills, but this was all about putting Enzo over as a real competitor in the division, so he picked up the win for his team with a roll-up to Nese.
Grade: B-
