Yoenis Cespedes Day-to-Day After Cortisone Shot on Wrist Injury

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespdes is listed as day-to-day after getting a cortisone shot in his right wrist.

According to Matt Ehalt of the Record, the Mets added that X-rays on Cespedes' wrist came back negative.

Cespedes was bothered by some minor medical woes in 2016, but the 2017 season was exponentially more frustrating on the injury front.

After appearing in 132 games during his first full season with the Mets, Cespedes' 2017 campaign was cut short in late August due to the recurrence of hamstring issues. All told, he managed to play in 81 games before he was shut down.

However, Cespedes remained quietly effective when healthy, slashing .292/.352/.540 with an .892 OPS, 17 home runs and 42 RBI.

Considering fellow outfielder Michael Conforto has battled serious ailments of his own—including shoulder surgery that cut his 2017 season short—the Mets can't afford to see Cespedes hit the shelf for an extended stretch again as they attempt to rebound from a 2017 season that was defined by injuries.

With Cespedes ailing and Conforto not fully back yet, Jay Bruce, Juan Lagares and Brandon Nimmo are New York's only healthy outfielders with extensive MLB experience.