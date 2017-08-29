Royals GM Dayton Moore Suggests Link Between Pornography, Domestic Violence

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore suggested there is a link between watching pornography and domestic abuse during a Tuesday press conference.

The Facebook page of True Blue Everything: Kansas City Royals shared a portion of the press conference:

Lindsey Adler of Deadspin noted the press conference was held to discuss how the Royals would deal with pitcher Danny Duffy. Matt Campbell, Pete Grathoff and Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reported Duffy was cited for a DUI on Sunday.

Adler passed along some of Moore's comments that stood out:

"We've done a lot of leadership stuff with our players. Very transparent about things that happen in our game, not only with drugs and alcohol. We talk about pornography, and the effects of what that does to the minds of players and the distractions, and how that leads to abuse of—domestic abuse—to abuse of women. How it impacts relationships—we talk about a lot of things. And I don't mind sharing with you."



According to the Kansas City Star report, Duffy—who is on the disabled list with an elbow injury—was arrested in a Burger King parking lot Sunday night. The report noted Major League Baseball or the team can punish a player after he is charged with DUI, although both cannot.

"There's obviously consequences for actions," Moore said of Duffy, per the Kansas City Star. "That's the way life works. And that's the way it should work. That's the way we expect it to work. And it will work."